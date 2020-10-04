Bonding time! Khloé Kardashian snapped photos of Tristan Thompson and daughter True Thompson painting pumpkins together amid their rekindled romance.

“Family Pumpkin Carving Day,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, captioned the sweet shots. It looked like two of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s kids, Chicago and Psalm, also joined in on the Halloween fun.

In the comments, Khadijah Haqq wrote, “I love your little family and those pumpkins,” to which KoKo replied, “We love you so much, Dijah!!!” Kim Zolciak Biermann added, “Oh my the cutest!!” while Jaclyn Hill said, “Such a beautiful family” and La La Anthony noted, “Too cute” with several red heart emojis.

Others, however, weren’t as thrilled with the pics. “Don’t [sic] this man have other kids? Where they at? Lol,” one user chimed in, while a second agreed, writing, “Does [Tristan] do this with his son PRINCE????” and a third asked, “Where [are] Tristan’s other kids?” Tristan shares son Prince, 3, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

On July 1, In Touch confirmed the coparents reconciled following their split in February 2019. At the time of their breakup, the NBA stud, 29, was involved in a cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Prior to his rendezvous with the Kardashian insider, the Cleveland Cavalier was photographed flirting with other women while Khloé was nine months pregnant with their now-2-year-old daughter, True.

Despite his run-ins with infidelity in the past, the professional athlete “promised [Khloé] he’s a changed man,” a source exclusively told In Touch, “and she says she believes him.”

Now, the Good American founder “never been happier” after getting back together with her off-and-on beau, a separate source exclusively divulged.

“They’ve gotten over their issues and have come out stronger than ever,” the insider shared, adding that the couple is making plans for their happily ever after. “Having another child together is definitely on the cards and possibly even a wedding in the future.”

Keep scrolling for more photos of Khloé, True, Tristan and the Kar-Jenner cousins!