Speaking out. Jordyn Woods opened up about her hookup Tristan Thompson more than a year after their infamous cheating scandal.

“I remember just sitting in a very dark place and I didn’t really … You know, I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to but I felt like I had no one,” the model, 23, explained in an interview conducted before the coronavirus pandemic with Natalie Manuel Lee for her YouTube series, Now With Natalie. “You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn’t even know how to feel.”

She added, “It’s easy to beat yourself up over things you could’ve done differently, but you can’t hold on to what you could’ve or should’ve done. You just have to accept what actually happened and then you can let it go. I think that letting go of shame is learning how to accept what’s happened.”

In February 2019, Jordyn and the NBA baller, 29, reportedly cozied up to one another after a night of partying at SHOREbar. Prior to his rendezvous with the Kardashian insider, the Cleveland Cavalier was photographed flirting with other women while Khloé Kardashian, 36, was nine months pregnant with their now-2-year-old daughter, True.

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

“Tristan and Jordyn were into each other, they were cuddling, holding hands,” a source told In Touch exclusively at the time. “Tristan was rubbing her ass, they were definitely hooking up. Jordyn looked like Khloé with the braids when she was a brunette. It was surreal. We couldn’t believe it.”

Jordyn’s former best friend, Kylie Jenner, was “devastated” when news broke of her betrayal, an insider later told Us Weekly. “It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend. She doesn’t have a lot of friends and honestly can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

That said, it seems like each of them have moved on. “I’m not happy that people were hurt and people had to go through what they went through,” Jordyn said during Natalie’s interview. “It was a lot for everyone, my family, other families, friends, and not in a million years have I had a negative intention to do something bad to anyone I love. I wouldn’t say I’m happy something like that happened, but I’m happy I was able to become who I am today.”

Jordyn now has a new man in her life, going Instagram official with boyfriend Karl Anthony Towns after celebrating her 23rd birthday on September 23. As for Khloé, she has since forgiven Tristan.

The Good American founder “really believes” Tristan “changed,” a separate insider told In Touch, while a third added, “They’ve gotten over their issues and have come out stronger than ever.”