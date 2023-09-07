Travis Barker has spoken out to express his gratitude after doctors saved his and Kourtney Kardashian’s baby boy in an emergency fetal surgery.

The Blink-182 drummer, 47, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday, September 6, to give fans a quick update after the band postponed their upcoming European tour dates so Travis could fly home to be with his pregnant wife, Kourtney. “God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support,” Travis wrote, adding that Blink-182’s tour would resume on Friday, September 8.

Earlier on Thursday, Kourtney, 44, took to Instagram to share her own statement following her hospitalization. She thanked the doctors for saving their unborn child and thanked Travis for his support throughout the frightening experience, as well as her mother, Kris Jenner.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

Kourtney went on to say that she “wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery” because her past three pregnancies with kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8 — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — were all “really easy.”

Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant,” the Poosh founder added.

Kourtney concluded by confirming that their son is still “safe” in her “tummy.” “Praise be to God,” she wrote.

Fans of Kourtney and Travis became concerned for the soon-to-be mother of four when Blink-182 announced on September 1 that Travis had to return home to the States “due to an urgent family matter.” At the time, neither the band nor Travis confirmed whether the emergency was related to Kourtney’s pregnancy. However, the couple was spotted leaving a Los Angeles hospital the next day, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six. A source then told People on September 4 that Kourtney was “back home now with her kids” and “feeling better.”

Kourtney announced her pregnancy after years of fertility struggles on June 17. She shared a video of herself at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, holding up a sign that read “Travis, I’m pregnant.” Then, on June 24, she shared footage from their rock ‘n’ roll-themed gender reveal party, where blue confetti revealed they were having a son.

Kourtney has not confirmed her due date, but she has shared photos of her growing baby bump on social media since announcing the news. Fans have speculated that Kourtney is due sometime in November since Blink-182 has a three-month hiatus scheduled after they wrap up this leg of the tour in Las Vegas on October 22.