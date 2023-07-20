Is he aiming for an “Eye of the Tiger” moment or is Travis Barker going down another route? The rocker revealed the unique name he would choose for his and wife Kourtney Kardashian’s first child — and his daughter Alabama Barker wasn’t having it.

“I like Rocky 13,” Travis, 47, said during an episode of Goat Talk on Wednesday, July 19. “That’s just the name that’s been going through my head. Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time.”

Although Travis had nothing but good intentions behind the suggestion, Alabama, 17, pointed out the downside in choosing such a moniker.

“So, you’re going to name your kid Rocky 13? Let’s see how this goes when he’s at school and [people yell], ‘Rocky!’” Alabama quipped, before calling her dad’s idea a “bad choice.”

“It is bad,” Travis said while laughing as his daughter insisted that her name ideas “were better.”

“Audemars, Milan, f–kin’ Patek,” Alabama noted, referring to the names she’d pick for her future half-brother. “I also like Cloud — like, something weird.”

Nearly one month prior, Travis sent Kardashians fans into a major tizzy when he commented under an Instagram post that Kourtney, 43, shared, in which she showed off her growing baby bump.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

“I already know his name,” Travis teased in the comments section.

On June 17, Kourtney dropped the bombshell that she is pregnant and expecting her fourth child. This is her and Travis’ first baby together, as Kourtney shares her children, Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick, with ex Scott Disick. For Travis’ part, he shares Alabama and Landon Barker, in addition to stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

While attending her husband’s Blink-182 concert, Kourtney held up a big sign in the crowd that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” Her announcement was seemingly inspired by the band’s “All the Small Things” music video, in which a fan held up a similar sign.

Upon seeing Kourtney’s grand gesture, Travis left the stage to walk over to his wife and kiss her, and the moment quickly went viral.

Less than two weeks later, Kourtney and Travis threw an epic gender reveal party, which featured the couple’s go-to rock ’n’ roll aesthetic. The June 24 event welcomed guests into a concert tour-themed fiesta titled, “Baby Barker World Tour with Special Guest Kravis.” At the entrance, guests received either a blue or a pink bracelet that read, “Baby Boy Barker” and “Baby Girl Barker,” respectively.

Later on, Kourtney and Travis unveiled the sex of their baby while matching the event theme, of course. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum sat on the drummer’s lap as he provided the ultimate drumroll before a burst of blue confetti and ribbons filled the air.

Although they couldn’t be more excited to welcome their son to the world, Kourtney and Travis continue to prioritize their children as a tight-knit blended family. On July 9, Kourtney wished Penelope, 11, “Happy Birthday” in an adorable Instagram post, which included an old video of Penelope.

“I am in awe of her every day. I couldn’t imagine being more proud to be her mommy,” Kourtney captioned the video, while Travis commented, “Happy 11th birthday, Penelope.”