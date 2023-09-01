Travis Barker and his band, Blink-182, were forced to postpone their upcoming European tour dates after the drummer experienced a family emergency back home, leaving fans worried about Travis, Kourtney Kardashian and their children.

Why Did Blink-182 Postpone Their Tour?

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available,” the band announced on their Instagram Story on Friday, September 1.

Courtesy of Blink-182/Instagram

Four shows were affected by the emergency, including Friday night’s performance in Glasgow, United Kingdom. The band’s next scheduled event is a week from their announcement, Friday, September 8, in Antwerpen, Germany.

What Happened to Travis Barker?

Prior to the band’s announcement, Travis shared a series of photos to his Instagram Story seemingly asking for prayers. While it’s unclear where exactly the California native was at the time, the images showed a Prayer Room with a sign reading, “All Welcome.” A second image showed a blue banner which read, “Together We Pray.”

While the nature of Travis’ family emergency is unclear, he is currently expecting a child with wife Kourtney Kardashian. The pair announced the exciting news in June during a Blink concert, after years of fertility struggles.

The reality TV star attended one of her husband’s shows in Los Angeles where she was seen jumping up and down holding up a handwritten sign that said, “Travis I’m pregnant.” Kourtney jammed out in the crowd before an excited Travis jumped down into the audience to embrace his wife.

When Is Kourtney Kardashian Due?

Just weeks after sharing their pregnancy news, Kourtney and Travis hosted a rock n’ roll themed gender reveal party for their little one. Guests at the event received tour passes that read, “Baby Barker World Tour with Special Guest Kravis. All Access.”

In the sweet video shared to their Instagram pages, Travis is seen doing a drumroll as Kourtney sat on his lap, both wearing all white. At the end of the drumroll, blue confetti shot into the air revealing that they are expecting a baby boy.

While the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum has yet to reveal a due date, she has been bumping along all summer hitting up some of the world’s most beautiful beaches with her growing belly on full display.

“Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy,” she shared in August. Their baby boy will be the couple’s first child together. Kourtney is also mother to sons Mason and Reign, as well as daughter Penelope, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Travis shares kids Landon and Alabama, as well as stepdaughter Atiana, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.