Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian underwent fetal surgery on her unborn child, breaking her silence on the medical emergency on Wednesday, September 6.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” Kourtney, 44, shared via Instagram alongside a photo from her hospital bed with husband Travis Barker. “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear.”

Kourtney went on to say that she has a newfound “respect for the mama who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant,” leaving fans to wonder if the Poosh founder has given birth.

Did Kourtney Kardashian Have Her Baby?

The expectant mother took to Instagram to share that she “[walked] out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe,” calling it “the truest blessing.”

When Is Kourtney Kardashian Due?

While Kourtney and Travis took fans along throughout their fertility journey and pregnancy, neither the Poosh founder nor the Blink-182 rocker have confirmed their child’s due date. The couple announced their pregnancy news in June and shortly after, revealed they were expecting a baby boy.

Travis’ band is currently in the midst of their world tour with their next stop scheduled for Friday, September 8, in Antwerpen, Germany. They will then head to Spain, France and other European destinations before the current leg of their tour wraps in Las Vegas on October 22. The band is then scheduled to enjoy a three-month hiatus, leading fans to believe Baby Boy Barker’s arrival will be sometime in November.

Why Did Kourtney Kardashian Need Emergency Surgery?

Blink-182 announced on Friday, September 1, that they would be postponing 4 of their upcoming shows in order for Travis to fly back to Los Angeles to be by his wife’s side amid her medical emergency.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available,” the band announced on their Instagram Story.

It remains unclear why Kourtney and Travis’ son needed fetal surgery, however, according to the Mayo Clinic, “Fetal surgery is a procedure performed on an unborn baby (fetus) in the uterus (in utero) to help improve the long-term outcome of children with specific birth defects.” The list of possible birth defects that can be corrected by fetal surgery is lengthy and “early intervention can have better results than surgery after delivery.”