Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker’s love for their kids is just as beautiful as their high-profile marriage. The Hulu star and Blink-182 drummer are expecting their first child together after raising their older children from previous relationships.

Travis welcomed son Landon and daughter Alabama during his relationship with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is an active stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, whom Shanna shares with ex-boyfriend Oscar De La Hoya.

The Poosh founder, for her part, shares sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope with former flame Scott Disick.

Ever since they merged their broods together, Kourtney and Travis have formed precious bonds with their stepchildren. Keep scrolling to meet the couple’s kids!