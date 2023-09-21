Tori Spelling paid tribute to her mother, Candy Spelling, on her birthday amid their ongoing drama surrounding their family fortune.

“Happy Birthday Mommy,” Tori, 51, captioned several photos of her and Candy, 78, via Instagram on Wednesday, September 20. “I love you. Grateful to be your daughter.”

Tori added that “some of my happiest memories involve laughing so hard with you that we were happy crying uncontrollably and you doing your LOL wheeze.”

After noting that their memorable moments have also involved “tickle fests and food (maybe ice cream) fights,” Tori said she “never [takes] for granted the beautiful life” she and Aaron Spelling provided for her and her brother, Randy Spelling.

“And, I am such a resilient and strong human and I owe so much of that to you. Strong women run in our family,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 star concluded. “I’m passing it on. Loved and still love watching horror films in bed with you. Always. Xo.”

Tori wrote the heartfelt post amid her ongoing financial troubles with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott. In July, In Touch exclusively revealed that Tori and Dean, 56, were hit with a $324 New York City state tax. They were both listed on the state tax warrant, which was filed in April 2022.

Meanwhile, the pair also faced a state tax lien for the amount of $31,091.00 in 2018, a judgement lien for $17,730.00 in 2017, federal tax liens for $184,390.00 in 2017 and $707,487 in 2016 and a state tax lien for $259,108 in 2016.

Tori’s financial woes continued in 2020 when her bank account was seized after she refused to pay American Express the $88,731.25 she owed them. The court ordered a writ of execution in March 2020, which was executed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in April of that year. Tori paid off the debt in April 2022.

The sTori Telling author’s money was seized after American Express filed a lawsuit against her in October 2016. A default judgment was made against Tori in March 2017, while she was ultimately ordered to pay back the amount she owed the company.

Courtesy of Tori Spelling/Instagram

In light of Tori’s financial troubles, fans slammed Candy for not helping her daughter despite her having a net worth of $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. After Tori’s father, Aaron, died in 2006, Candy inherited the bulk of her late husband’s estate. Meanwhile, Tori only received a sum of $800,000 from her dad in his will.

Social media users became so vocal that Candy even disabled the comments section on all of her posts in August. “Your grandchildren & daughter need you now more than ever. You could buy them a home and take care of them. Nothing is as important as family,” one fan wrote before the comments disappeared.

“The feeling is Tori got herself into this situation. She should get herself out,” a source previously told In Touch about her current financial woes. The insider added that Candy helps pay for her grandchildren’s school tuition and clothes.