Candy Spelling has wiped her Instagram page of comments after she was bombarded by fans asking why she hasn’t helped daughter Tori Spelling out amid her current financial crisis. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, was photographed living out of an RV in a Ventura County, California, campground in early August with the five children she shares with estranged husband Dean McDermott, following their reported split in June.

Candy, 77, disabled the comments section on all of her posts on Friday, August 4, after she was flooded by fans begging her to do something about Tori’s living situation. In a Thursday, August 3, Instagram post showing how her roses are in full bloom on the balcony of her $47 million penthouse condominium, the Broadway producer received a wave of critical comments including one person telling her, “Candy call tori. She’s living in an rv. How could you have endless resources and leave your daughter like this.” Tori Spelling Comes From Big Money! Meet Her Late Dad Aaron, Mom Candy

Another begged, “Your grandchildren & daughter need you now more than ever. You could buy them a home and take care of them. Nothing is as important as family.” One person called Candy a “spiteful hateful woman,” while another told the philanthropist regarding her daughter and grandchildren’s living situation, “You ought to be ashamed of yourself for not helping her emotionally and financially.”

One thing Candy didn’t erase was her bio, which still reads, “Broadway Producer, Animal Activist, Philanthropist, Mother, Grandmother, Mom to JJ, Bichon Frise.” A commenter had been critical of that, writing, “You say in your profile that you’re a grandmother. Get them out of that RV and into a home,” about Tori’s children, Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6.

BDG/Shutterstock

Candy has a net worth of $600 million after inheriting the bulk of her late TV producer husband Aaron Spelling’s estate following his death in June 2006. Tori only received an $800,000 sum from her dad in his will.

“The feeling is Tori got herself into this situation. She should get herself out,” a source told In Touch exclusively about Tori’s current financial woes, adding that Candy helps pay for her grandchildren’s school tuition and clothes.

Tori has been steadily working since the age of 17, when she landed the role of Donna Martin in her father’s Fox hit, Beverly Hills, 90210. The show ran for 10 seasons, and the actress landed parts in TV movies and voice work in the years that followed. She also starred in several reality shows, including Oxygen’s Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood and Lifetime’s True Tori.

It was on the set of 2005’s Lifetime original movie Mind Over Murder where Tori met and fell in love with Dean. Both were married at the time and divorced their spouses. The couple eloped in May 2006, six weeks prior to her dad Aaron’s death.

Candy claimed the reason for Tori receiving such a relatively small inheritance was due to her spending habits. She told The New York Times in 2014, “She would close a store spending $50,000 to $60,000. I never did anything like that, she just went crazy.”

The sTORI Telling author’s current source of income comes from her “9021OMG podcast” with friend and 90210 costar Jennie Garth. Her last major TV role was reprising her character of Donna Martin in the 2019 reboot, BH90210, which was canceled by Fox after one season. Tori’s 2023 net worth is reportedly just $250,000, down from $1.5 million in 2022.