Tori Spelling soaked up the sun with her five kids during a beach outing. The family enjoyed their day together after it was revealed they’re living at an RV campsite amid their money woes.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, and her kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, hit the beach in Ventura County, California, on Tuesday, August 8, according to photos shared by Splash News. ​Tori rocked high-waisted jean shorts, a black tank top and white sunglasses as she playfully splashed in the water. She was also seen applying sunscreen on her kids.

Tori and her kids – whom she shares with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott – spent quality time together just one week after it was revealed that they’re living at an RV park.

Photos began to circulate of Tori behind the wheel of a Sunseeker E450 RV driving on a campground in Ventura County on August 2. Other snapshots captured the family unloading several items from the RV, which included camping chairs, a cooler, a stove, a pop-up table and a large rug to cover the ground.

Their move to the campsite comes amid Tori’s ongoing money troubles. In Touch exclusively revealed in July that the sTORI Telling author and Dean, 56, were hit with a $324 New York City state tax. The pair were both listed on the state tax warrant filed on April 20, 2022.

Additionally, they were previously hit with a state tax lien for the amount of $31,091.00 in 2018, a judgement lien for $17,730.00 in 2017, federal tax liens for $184,390.00 in 2017 and $707,487 in 2016 and a state tax lien for $259,108 in 2016.

More money problems arose in 2020 when Tori’s bank account was seized after she refused to pay back $88,731.25 she owed to American Express. The court ordered a writ of execution in March of that year, which was executed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in April. She eventually paid off the debt in April 2022.

The California native’s money was seized after American Express filed a lawsuit against her in October 2016. A default judgment against her was made in March 2017 and she was ordered to pay back the amount she owed.

Tori’s financial problems come amid speculation that she’s having marital troubles with Dean, who announced their divorce via Instagram in June.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” the father of six – who shares son Jack with his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace – wrote at the time. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

However, the Due South actor deleted the divorce announcement less than 24 hours later.

Prior to moving to the RV campsite, Tori and their kids were staying in a $100 a night Hollywood motel in July. When confronted about her living arrangements, Tori told TMZ she “would do whatever [she] can for [her kids.” The Scary Movie 2 actress was also asked if she was “blindsided” by the split, though replied that she’s “always looked better on [her] own.”

Tori previously revealed that she and her kids were staying at the motel after they discovered their house had a mold problem.