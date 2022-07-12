Seeing double! Tori Roloff pointed out the striking resemblance between her two sons, Jackson and Josiah, showing that they looked like twins as babies.

“I’m pretty sure I birthed the same child twice,” the Little People, Big World star, 31, captioned a photo on her Instagram Stories of baby Josiah, whom she welcomed with husband Zach Roloff in April. The following slide showed a throwback baby photo of Jackson, who was born in May 2017.

In the photos, the two baby boys look nearly identical with their puffy cheeks and tongues slightly sticking out as they look sweetly toward the camera.

The mom of three, who also shares 2-year-old daughter Lilah with Zach, has posted plenty of adorable photos of her children on social media. However, she has also been open with her fans about the challenges she has faced during motherhood.

In June 2022, the Portland, Oregon, native revealed that she was feeling “terrible” after experiencing a “clogged duct” while breast-feeding Josiah. She took to her Instagram Stories to update her followers on her situation.

“Trying really hard today to not get mastitis,” she wrote alongside a photo of Josiah, 1 month, resting his head against her chest.

“I have a clogged duct and feel terrible,” the TLC star added. “In the meantime I’m soaking in these snuggles.”

Tori was referring to an infection of the breast that commonly affects women who are breast-feeding, according to the Mayo Clinic Health System.

Tori went on to share that it was “the first time it’s happened with Josiah,” explaining, “I’ve never actually gotten mastitis but when I get a clogged duct it knocks me out.”

In addition to Tori battling her own health hurdles, viewers have also watched her deal with her family’s health struggles. In a June 2022 episode of the TLC show, Tori and Zach revealed their son Jackson’s leg “isn’t progressing” after he underwent surgery.

During the episode, the parents voiced their concerns when Jackson didn’t seem to be improving after he underwent surgery to correct the bowing in his legs six months earlier.

“There is legitimately something wrong,” Tori said during a confessional interview. “He isn’t progressing like they said that he would.”

In response to their firstborn’s lack of progress and complaints of pain, the parents made a doctor’s appointment to “make sure that there’s no actual structural damage.” The photographer explained, “His body’s having a harder time recovering.”Although all three of Tori and Zach’s kids were both born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, the parents have provided heaps of support for their family’s needs.