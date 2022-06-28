Getting real. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff admitted she feels “terrible” after experiencing a “clogged duct” while breast-feeding her son Josiah.

Tori, 31, opened up about the situation via her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 27. “Trying really hard today to not get mastitis,” she wrote alongside a photo of Josiah, 1 month, resting his head against her chest.

“I have a clogged duct and feel terrible,” the TLC star shared. “In the meantime I’m soaking in these snuggles.”

Clogged ducts and mastitis – an inflammation and infection of the breast – are both common occurrences for women that are breast-feeding, according to the Mayo Clinic Health System.

In the following Instagram Stories slide, Tori noted that it was “the first time it’s happened with Josiah,” explaining, “I’ve never actually gotten mastitis but when I get a clogged duct it knocks me out.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

After getting a lot of questions on how to prevent mastitis, the photographer shared some tips with her social media followers. “This is what I do: Take sunflower lecithin asap. Nurse as much as possible. Advil. Rest. Hot shower. Warm compress,” she wrote. “Mine usually resolves itself in 24 hours.”

The TV personality continued to post more tips in a third slide. “Tons have suggested epsom salt and hot water in a hakaa,” she said. “As soon as I get the energy I’m trying that!!”

In addition to opening up about her recent breast-feeding troubles, Tori has been candid about other difficult aspects of her pregnancy and postpartum experience. In January, the former schoolteacher revealed how she was coping with her physical changes. Alongside a mirror selfie, she admitted that she had both good days and tough days that made her focus on self-love.

“Sometimes I struggle with how I look during pregnancy,” Tori admitted at the time, posing in comfortable clothes. “This is what I’m wearing to a dinner party because I’m uncomfortable in regular clothes.”

Tori welcomed Josiah on April 30 with her husband, Zach Roloff. The couple are also the parents to son Jackson, 5, and daughter Lilah, 2.

The mother of three announced Josiah’s birth via Instagram on May 3. One video captured the newborn resting before Tori put a tiny hat on his head. ”Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke!” she wrote in the caption.

Three weeks after welcoming Josiah, Tori and Zach, 32, revealed their youngest son has the same form of dwarfism – achondroplasia – as his father and siblings. During an interview with Us Weekly, they insisted Josiah’s form of dwarfism does not define who he is. “He’s Josiah. He has achondroplasia, but he’s not, like, Josiah the achondroplasia,” Zach said.

“It’s so normal to us,” Tori said of the condition. “We have so many resources and there’s a lot of parents out there who don’t have the same resources and … don’t have the same confidence in everything that Zach and I do.”