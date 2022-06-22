Poor Jackson! Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff revealed their son Jackson’s leg “isn’t progressing” after he underwent surgery.

During the Tuesday, June 21 episode of the TLC show, Tori, 31, and Zach, 32, voiced their concerns when Jackson, 5, didn’t seem to be improving after he underwent surgery to correct the bowing in his legs six months earlier.

“There is legitimately something wrong,” Tori said during a confessional interview. “He isn’t progressing like they said that he would.”

In light of their firstborn’s lack of progress and complaints of pain, the parents made a doctor’s appointment to “make sure that there’s no actual structural damage.” The photographer explained, “His body’s having a harder time recovering.”

“If something isn’t healing right or growing right, I want to adjust – especially before this new baby comes,” Zach told his mother, Amy Roloff. The LPBW episode was filmed before the couple welcomed their third child, Josiah, in April.

Tori took to Instagram in November 2021 to give an update about how Jackson’s procedure went. “This kid time and time again blows us away,” she shared about her eldest child. “He was so brave and confident. He made [my husband] @zroloff07 and I so proud as he talked with the doctors and nurses and was wheeled away without worry.”

The reality star then confessed that it still had been “one of the hardest days” that she and Zach ever experienced. “Watching your child in pain is never something a parent wants to go through,” Tori continued. “However, we are trusting his doctors and our Lord that this was the best decision for him.”

In addition to Jackson and Josiah, Tori and Zach are also the parents to daughter Lilah, 2. All three of their kids were both born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

They confirmed Josiah has achondroplasia in May, though insisted that having dwarfism doesn’t define him. “He’s Josiah. He has achondroplasia, but he’s not, like, Josiah the achondroplasia,” Zach told Us Weekly.

“Just like I’m Tori, I have brown hair. I’m not a brunette – like, that’s not how I would classify myself,” Tori added.

“It’s so normal to us,” she continued. “We have so many resources and there’s a lot of parents out there who don’t have the same resources and … don’t have the same confidence in everything that Zach and I do.”