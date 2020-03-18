Relatable! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff proved the struggle is all too real while trying to put an infant to sleep, taking to Instagram Stories with a hilarious clip about her daughter, Lilah Ray Roloff.

“Just our nightly chat happening,” the TLC alum captioned her cute video on Wednesday, March 18, showing them having a conversation. “She’s telling me she’s going to sleep until 4 [a.m.]” The TV personality was hoping it was going to be a smooth process, but things didn’t go according to plan.

Even though it looked like Lilah was going to snooze in her mama’s arms, both of them ended up having a late night — or shall we say, an early morning. “Home girl did not listen,” Tori later updated her fans with a time stamp of 1:13 a.m.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

The reality star has been embracing all of the changes in her life after welcoming baby No. 2 with her husband, Zach Roloff, in November 2019. In another heartwarming post, she dished about both of her children’s personalities, revealing Lilah is “always telling [her she] forgot something,” while her son, Jackson, is “always without a care in the world.”

On March 18, Tori also sent well-wishes to her followers while sharing what her brood has been up to. “Day four of social distancing and mom makes us wear matching outfits for no reason,” she captioned a photo of her kids in camouflage ensembles.

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

“I hope you’re all doing well. I’m thankful for our health and ability to be OK with staying home. I know that’s not the case for everyone — and for their sake, I pray this all passes quickly! I’m trying really hard to use this time as intentional family time.”

“However, with a baby who loves to cry (oh I mean talk), I’m not always the best at keeping it together,” the brunette beauty admitted. “Moments like this remind me to keep up my spirits and I’m thankful for a husband that knows when to give me a break (he’s currently on a drive with girlsie) and for Jackson who asks me to hold ‘baby Lilah Ray’ now.”

At least they’re making the most of their downtime!