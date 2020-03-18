Tori Roloff Shares Hilarious Mom Moment When Daughter Won’t Sleep: ‘Just Our Nightly Chat’
Relatable! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff proved the struggle is all too real while trying to put an infant to sleep, taking to Instagram Stories with a hilarious clip about her daughter, Lilah Ray Roloff.
“Just our nightly chat happening,” the TLC alum captioned her cute video on Wednesday, March 18, showing them having a conversation. “She’s telling me she’s going to sleep until 4 [a.m.]” The TV personality was hoping it was going to be a smooth process, but things didn’t go according to plan.
Even though it looked like Lilah was going to snooze in her mama’s arms, both of them ended up having a late night — or shall we say, an early morning. “Home girl did not listen,” Tori later updated her fans with a time stamp of 1:13 a.m.
The reality star has been embracing all of the changes in her life after welcoming baby No. 2 with her husband, Zach Roloff, in November 2019. In another heartwarming post, she dished about both of her children’s personalities, revealing Lilah is “always telling [her she] forgot something,” while her son, Jackson, is “always without a care in the world.”
On March 18, Tori also sent well-wishes to her followers while sharing what her brood has been up to. “Day four of social distancing and mom makes us wear matching outfits for no reason,” she captioned a photo of her kids in camouflage ensembles.
“I hope you’re all doing well. I’m thankful for our health and ability to be OK with staying home. I know that’s not the case for everyone — and for their sake, I pray this all passes quickly! I’m trying really hard to use this time as intentional family time.”
“However, with a baby who loves to cry (oh I mean talk), I’m not always the best at keeping it together,” the brunette beauty admitted. “Moments like this remind me to keep up my spirits and I’m thankful for a husband that knows when to give me a break (he’s currently on a drive with girlsie) and for Jackson who asks me to hold ‘baby Lilah Ray’ now.”
At least they’re making the most of their downtime!