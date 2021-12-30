A homeowner’s nightmare? Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed the one “embarrassing” fault in her family’s new home in Battle Ground, Washington.

“Literally our only complaint about our new house,” Tori, 30, shared on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 28, along with a video of her head in her hands as her house’s fire alarm blared. “The fire alarms just randomly go off. This morning we couldn’t turn them off, so I had to call the [fire department.] So embarrassing.”

Tori Roloff/Instagram

In a second video, the mom of two, who is currently pregnant with baby No. 3, held her hand to her mouth as she shook her head as the noise continued. “This went on for maybe 30 minutes,” the TLC star wrote.

“Thank you CCFD!” Tori captioned a video of their local fire department’s fire truck as it began to drive away.

Not an ideal situation, but there are certainly worse issues a homeowner could discover once they’ve already invested. Sadly, it appears Tori, her husband, Zach Roloff, and their two children, Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 2, may have to deal with the alarm randomly going off until the weather improves.

“[The fire department] couldn’t source the problem, so as soon [as] the snow clears we have to replace the whole system. Buuuuut, maybe we won’t have to deal with this anymore!!” she posted. “That was not where I saw my morning going.”

In October, the couple shocked fans when Tori announced they were relocating to Washington state from Portland, Oregon.

“Guess what?! WE MOVED!! We’ve been quite busy the last 30 days and I am beyond exhausted,” Tori shared via Instagram on October 14, alongside photos of them posing outside of their new abode. “I hope we never move again. Haha. We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique and very green house in Portland yesterday!!”

“We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings and just a whole lot of love,” the reality star continued. “We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!”

Some followers were concerned that the family of four (and soon to be five) would be too far away from family. However, Tori revealed that she is from Washington and their new house is just under an hour away from the family farm. The family has taken a number of trips back to their old stomping grounds since the move, including a visit to the Oregon Zoo and to see Disney on Ice at Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum.