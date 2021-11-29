Deck the Halls! Tori Roloff Shows Off Christmas Decor in New Washington Home Following Oregon Move

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is making it a December to remember this year at her new Washington home, having already started putting up festive decorations in the weeks before Christmas.

After enjoying a delicious meal over Thanksgiving, the mom of two showed off the chic additions she made to her and husband Zach Roloff’s rustic abode on Sunday, November 28, including red and green stockings with each family member’s name, garland draped over their brick mantel and more.

“I love Christmas,” Tori told fans while giving her latest interior design update.

Tori and Zach were recently visited by his mom, Amy Roloff, and Amy’s husband, Chris Marek, to ring in a special occasion together at their new home.

“Spent a celebratory time with Zachary and Tori and Jackson celebrating Lilah’s 2nd birthday (she is so precious) and the wonderful news that they are expecting another baby next year,” Amy gushed in her caption on November 26, as she and Chris enjoyed a road trip to Lewiston, Idaho, for the holidays. “Can’t wait.”

Zach’s dad, Matt Roloff, and Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, also made an appearance at Lilah’s birthday bash before venturing off to Arizona together.

Amid all the fun-filled celebrations, Tori announced that she and Zach are expecting another bundle of joy on November 17.

“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift! 💙💗 #zandtpartyoffive #babyroloff3 #storyofzachandtori,” the photographer captioned their seasonal family photos while teasing her due date in 2022.

Tori ​​previously spoke out about suffering a miscarriage in March 2021, and both she and Zach were met with several heartfelt comments from happy fans after sharing news of their rainbow baby. The couple won’t be doing a gender reveal this time around, she confirmed in a Q&A, while sharing that they are looking forward to being surprised with another son or daughter soon.

Zach and Tori have been getting settled into their sprawling new abode since October and fans can expect to see their relocation in upcoming episodes of LPBW.

“Still filming!” the expectant star told one social media user after their relocation. “Can’t wait to share all the madness with everyone!”

Scroll through the gallery below to see their holiday decor.