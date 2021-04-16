Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff and girlfriend Caryn Chandler “haven’t received an invite” to Amy Roloff and Chris Marek’s upcoming wedding, which is now just four months away.

Despite the drama in the past, Matt, 59, and Caryn, 53, “would attend” the couple’s nuptials, an insider told The Sun in a new report on Friday, April 16. Caryn always wants to “support Matt,” plus they would get to see all of the “children and grandchildren.”

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

“They feel [Amy and Chris’] wedding might end up being a small affair because of [the COVID-19 pandemic],” added the source. “Even if it is an intimate wedding, they feel it will be televised as part of the show.”

Amy, 56, and Chris, 58, previously discussed their highly anticipated union and made it sound as though they were not opposed to having Matt and Caryn present for the ceremony. “They’re welcome if they’d like to come,” the groom-to-be told Us Weekly in April 2020. “We don’t want anyone coming to our wedding out of obligation. The wedding is supposed to be about good friends and close family. I like Matt; I get along with him fine — and Caryn. But we’re not friends that hang out. We don’t do things together.”

The reality TV exes may not be the closest of pals, but they do have a lot of history together. Amy and Matt were married for nearly three decades, from 1987 to 2016, and they share four kids: Zach Roloff, 30, Jeremy Roloff, 30, Molly Roloff, 27, and Jacob Roloff, 24.

Matt went public with Caryn in 2017 and they’ve been going strong ever since. As for Amy, she and Chris first met at a singles mixer nearly four years ago, and the pair announced their engagement in September 2019. He popped the question the night after they celebrated her birthday together.

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram; Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

In early April 2021, Amy gushed over her future husband while sharing an update on their road to the altar. The A Little Me author reflected on her past marriage and how she grew from the experience while also finding love along the way.

“Wow! The BIG day is getting closer,” the TLC personality wrote via Instagram alongside their portrait together. “I must admit, I never thought I’d meet someone again that I wanted to say ‘yes’ to, and here I am. The second time around (and last) is quite different in a [lot] of good ways. Yes, we’re different in many ways, but also very together in others. Those [differences] and togetherness encourages us to be our best, give [to] and serve each other, support each other, appreciate our individuality and in it all, love each other so much.”