Don’t mess with her baby. Teen Mom OG star Maci McKinney (née Bookout) dragged ex Ryan Edwards‘ wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), after Mackenzie seemingly hinted that Maci and Ryan’s son, Bentley, lied about his father‘s lack of “interaction” with him at a birthday party for his younger half-brother, Jagger.

A fan tagged Maci, 29, in a tweet that included a screenshot of an exchange between Mackenzie, 24, and one of her followers in the comments of a photo Mackenzie posted on Instagram. The snap appeared to be taken at Jagger’s second birthday party, which Bentley attended despite issues in his relationship with his dad.

In the picture, Bentley, 12, posed with his half-siblings Jagger, 2, and Stella, 13 months — whom Mackenzie shares with Ryan, 33 — as well as Mackenzie’s son, 6-year-old Hudson, from a previous relationship.

“The fact that you really posted this picture knowing that y’all didn’t even speak to Bentley the whole time he was there is sad,” the fan wrote, mentioning a scene from the February 23 episode of Teen Mom OG where Bentley told Maci and his stepdad, Taylor McKinney, that he had “no interaction” with Ryan at Jagger’s party. Bentley also said after Jagger opened his presents, their biological father went to his room and was in there the whole time “pretty much.”

Mackenzie wrote back to the follower, “The fact you honestly believe that is very sad.”

“Check out Mackenzie calling Bentley a liar on Instagram,” a separate fan wrote in a tweet to Maci, along with the screengrab of Mackenzie’s response.

Maci replied on Friday, February 26, “Mackenzie is brave sitting on a couch responding to strangers on social media about my son, but still not brave enough to sit on a couch and talk to me at the reunion.”

The Tennessee native appeared to mention the drama that went down at the Teen Mom OG reunion special filming. According to The Ashley, Maci and Taylor, 31, were supposed to film a segment with Ryan and Mackenzie. “But Ryan absolutely refused,” a source told the outlet. “Then they asked Mackenzie to go out on stage solo and film a scene with Taylor and Maci but she said no.”

Since Mackenzie and Ryan didn’t join the segment, Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, took the stage with Maci and Taylor and things got “explosive” between them, the insider added.

Fans will have to wait until the reunion special to see how the on-screen drama is playing out in real life.