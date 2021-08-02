TikTok star Gabrielle “Gabbie” Egan, best known as Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans‘ former “Girl S#!t” podcast cohost, was arrested in Las Vegas on July 24 on battery charges, In Touch can confirm.

Egan, 21, was booked on two counts of battery by prisoner on a first responder and one count of interference with a public officer by threat, according to court records. She was released from jail on July 25 on her own recognizance with intensive supervision. A hearing for a status check on the filing of the criminal complaint is set for August 25.

“Ms. Egan is a proud veteran of our military, a loving mother to her children, and successful business owner,” Egan’s lawyer, Jack E. Buchanan of Buchanan Defense Law in Las Vegas, exclusively tells In Touch in a statement. “The preceding 21 years of her life prior to this incident have been void of any sort of contact with law enforcement or any participation or association with anything criminal in nature. It would be premature to address the July 24 incident in Las Vegas, as to date, no formal charges have been filed against her, and no official discovery has been turned over regarding this matter. Ms. Egan looks forward to addressing the allegations in a fair, criminal proceeding, where we are hopeful her name will be cleared and restored to the exemplary individual she is and who individuals closest to her will also unequivocally attest to.”

Gabbie Egan/Instagram

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, which was the first to report, Egan was at the Marquee pool club, located at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas during a vacation to celebrate her three-year wedding anniversary to husband Cody. Cops claim say Egan became “unruly” at the club and started yelling at patrons. When security asked her to leave, the North Carolina native allegedly told security to “f–k off”, then asked, “Why do I have to leave you f–king bitch?”

After she refused to leave, security detained her for trespassing, which is when Egan allegedly tried to kick the security guard in the testicles but the kick allegedly connected with the security guard’s leg. Cops claim when they started to switch the handcuff from the security guard’s to theirs, Egan also tried kicking the police officer in the testicles, but the kick hit him in the knee.

Law enforcement also claimed that Egan tried to break her grip from cops and run away several times. When an officer att attempted to search her, Egan allegedly head-butted the cop in the nose with the back of her head. A struggle ensued, during which Egan went “limp,” so she was carried into the cop car.

During the scuffle, Egan also allegedly threatened law enforcement, saying, “Watch what would happen” if they weren’t in uniform and allegedly threatening to “stab” one of the officers.

While Egan has not publicly addressed her run-in with the law, she shared a cryptic message via Instagram one day before her arrest was revealed. “My vibe has definitely been off this past week, I’ve been taking a step back and working on myself,” she wrote on Sunday, August 1. “Seems like there is always some sort of set back in my life, but just gotta keep pushing through it!❤️ sending good vibes to everyone.”

Egan did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.