TikTok star Gabrielle “Gabbie” Egan (née Smith) is best known as the friend and former podcast cohost of Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans. She also made headlines in August 2021 when she was arrested for battery in Las Vegas. But who exactly is Gabbie? Keep scrolling below to get to know her.

Where Is Gabbie Egan From?

Gabbie is originally from North Carolina but currently lives in Kentucky.

What Is Gabbie Egan’s Job?

Gabbie is a content creator. Her biggest platform is TikTok, where she has 2.4 million followers under the handle @bbyegan__. She rose to fame on the short-form video app with her funny content about life as a mom. She also is active on Instagram as @bbyegan, where she has 143,000 followers. Her YouTube channel, “BBY EGAN,” has 3.2 thousand subscribers. Gabbie hosts her own podcast as well, titled “Don’t Be Rude.”



Gabbie is also a social media influencer and has collaborated with companies like BYTE dental aligners and Gratsi wine. She sells merch featuring some of her funniest sayings on her website and she also runs a sticker shop on Etsy.

Prior to her work as an influencer, Gabbie was in the military.

Gabbie Egan Is Married

Gabbie’s husband, Cody, often appears in her social media content. The couple tied the knot in July 2018.

Gabbie Egan is a Mom

According to her bio on Famous Birthdays, Gabbie was pregnant with her first child, son Jaylen, when she was just 13 years old and gave birth in January 2014. She and Cody welcomed their first child together, daughter Zelma, in November 2019. Gabbie is also a stepmom to Cody’s two children, son Elijah and daughter McKinley, from a previous relationship.

Gabbie Egan Is Friends With Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans

Gabbie and Jenelle connected via social media. When Jenelle was brought on as a producer for the now-defunct “Girl S#!t” podcast in 2021, she tapped Gabbie to be part of the project. Gabbie also was involved in Jenelle’s drama with former “Girl S#!t” podcast cohost and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum Deavan Clegg.

Gabbie and Jenelle seem to have a lot in common, as Gabbie is from North Carolina which is where Jenelle currently lives, and they both were teen moms.

They are so close that Gabbie and her kids visited Jenelle’s house in Wilmington, where they enjoyed a day by the pool in July 2021.

Why Was Gabbie Egan Arrested?

Courtesy of LVPD

Gabbie was arrested on July 24, 2021, during a vacation in Las Vegas with husband Cody to celebrate their three-year wedding anniversary. Gabbie was booked on two counts of battery by prisoner on a first responder and one count of interference with a public officer by threat, In Touch confirmed. She was released from jail on July 25 on her own recognizance with intensive supervision. A hearing for a status check on the filing of the criminal complaint is set for August 25.

According to the police report obtained by In Touch, Egan was at the Marquee pool club, located at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas when she allegedly started “causing a disturbance” and started yelling at patrons. When security asked her to leave, she refused so they detained her for trespassing and she allegedly tried to kick the security guard “in the testicles,” but hit his leg instead. When Las Vegas Police Department officers arrived on the scene, she allegedly tried to kick a cop “in the testicles” while she was being transferred into their custody, but hit his “knee cap” instead. While she was being searched, she also allegedly head-butted another cop “in the nose with the back of her head.”

“Ms. Egan is a proud veteran of our military, a loving mother to her children, and successful business owner,” Egan’s lawyer, Jack E. Buchanan of Buchanan Defense Law in Las Vegas, told In Touch in a statement. “The preceding 21 years of her life prior to this incident have been void of any sort of contact with law enforcement or any participation or association with anything criminal in nature. It would be premature to address the July 24 incident in Las Vegas, as to date, no formal charges have been filed against her, and no official discovery has been turned over regarding this matter. Ms. Egan looks forward to addressing the allegations in a fair, criminal proceeding, where we are hopeful her name will be cleared and restored to the exemplary individual she is and who individuals closest to her will also unequivocally attest to.”