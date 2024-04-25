Tiger Woods is no stranger to headlines about his love life. The 15-time major championship winner went through a six-week treatment program for sex addiction in 2010 after it was reported he had multiple affairs, leading to the end of his marriage to model Elin Nordegren.

After Woods and Nordegren finalized their divorce in 2010, Woods announced in 2013 that he was in a relationship with Olympian Lindsey Vonn; however, the pair split in 2015.

Most recently, Woods was in a relationship with restaurant manager Erica Herman. However, after their split, Herman filed a lawsuit against Woods in relation to an NDA, alleging that it violated the Speak Out Act, which allows for NDAs to be nullified due to sexual assault or harassment. Herman claimed she was owed $30 million after an oral agreement was breached. (Woods denied the allegations, and the suit was eventually dropped.)

In Touch takes a look back at his relationships.