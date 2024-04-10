Tiger Woods still dreams of a second chance with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, In Touch has exclusively learned, despite the fact that she has truly moved on. On March 26, the former couple reunited to watch their son, Charlie, 15, receive a state championship ring for golf at his North Palm Beach, Florida, high school.

“Tiger has huge regrets about letting his life with Elin slip through his fingers,” says a source close to the exes, who also share daughter Sam, 16. “His relationships have been disastrous ever since they split, and he misses her.”

In 2023, Tiger’s ex-girlfriend Erica Herman filed a suit against the professional golfer, 48, citing a law that voids NDAs in the case of sexual assault. (She now denies being abused by Tiger.) Elin, 44, on the other hand, found love with former NFL player Jordan Cameron in 2017, and the pair are now parents to three children: Zeta, Freya and Arthur.

“She is very happy with Jordan and only maintains a relationship with Tiger for the sake of their kids,” says the source. “Not that that’s stopped him from this fantasy that they could still find their way back to each other.”