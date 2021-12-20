Here’s What Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren Have Said About Their Relationship and How It Ended

It wasn’t happily ever after for these two. Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren were easily one of the most famous couples in the sports world, but it all ended after Tiger got mixed up in a cheating scandal and several mistresses came forward to talk about his indiscretions.

Tiger and Elin met in 2001 through golfer Jesper Parnevik, whom she was nannying for at the time.

“Elin told me that he didn’t make a great impression on her at first,” Elin’s friend Sandra Sobieraj Westfall admitted in the 2021 HBO documentary, Tiger. “She had her opinions about celebrities and they were not high. And she’s very shy so the idea of joining that world was not appealing to her. And when he asked her out, I think she turned him down at first. … She gradually was convinced that she should give him a chance and so they did go out.”

By 2004, the pair tied the knot and went on to welcome daughter Sam in 2007 and son Charlie in 2009. The same year Charlie was born, news broke that Tiger had several affairs, including a relationship with Rachel Uchitel. The two divorced in 2010 after being married for nearly six years.

These days, it seems like the former flames are in a much better place. After Tiger was involved in a single-vehicle rollover car crash in California in February 2021, he saw his children often thanks to Elin.

“He sees the kids a lot,” a source told People at the time. “Maybe not every day, but almost every day. A lot of that is because of Elin, who is just amazing. She’s been incredible since the crash. She has bent over backward to make sure that he can see the kids while he recovers from his injuries.” Tiger Woods' Insane Net Worth Makes Him Highest Paid Golfer of All Time

While healing, Tiger spent most of his free time with his children, as well as his live-in girlfriend, Erica Herman. The couple has been going strong since 2017, and Erica got the seal of approval from Elin. “Elin has a friendly relationship with Erica,” a separate source told People. “Tiger has come a long way and Elin acknowledges that. She is happy that he is dating Erica.”

