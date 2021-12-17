World-renowned golfer Tiger Woods (real name Eldrick Tont Woods) isn’t as well known for his romantic life as he is for his impressive athletic career, but the highest-paid golfer in the world may have met his match.

Tiger is not engaged — yet — but he has been dating his girlfriend, Erica Herman, since 2017, when they made their relationship official at the Presidents Cup in September of that year in Jersey City, New Jersey. And, after years of dating, and after Tiger’s almost-career ending rollover car crash in February 2021, it seems the couple is closer than ever. Could Erica soon become Tiger’s fiancée?

Since the pair made their first public appearance, Erica has often been spotted at the golfer’s side at major events and competitions. In May 2019, she even accompanied the golfer, who has 81 PGA Tour wins to his name, to the White House when he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Erica was also at his side when he won the 2019 Masters in April — his fifteenth major title.

While tournaments shut down due to COVID-19, Erica, who avoids the spotlight, told Radar Online in a rare interview they were still going strong.

“We haven’t split,” Herman said in August 2019. “I’ve been to every tournament he’s been at.”

If the pair were to become engaged, this would not be Tiger’s first marriage. The PGA champion was previously married to Elin Nordegren from 2004 to 2010. The former couple share two children, daughter Sam Alexis Woods, born in 2007, and son Charlie Axel Woods, born in 2009.

Elin, Sam and Charlie all approve of Tiger’s live-in girlfriend, according to People.

“Elin has a friendly relationship with Erica,” the source told the outlet in January 2021. “Tiger has come a long way and Elin acknowledges that. She is happy that he is dating Erica.”

In February 2021, Tiger was involved in a car crash in which his SUV rolled over and the “jaws of life” were needed to remove the 15-time major champion from the vehicle. The accident resulted in “significant” injuries.

“Erica dropped everything to be with Tiger the moment she heard what happened,” a source told Us Weekly in March 2021. “She’s been by his bedside, holding his hand and telling him everything’s going to be OK. He’s a champ and he’s got this.”

The outlet’s insider said that Erica’s support “meant the world” to Tiger.

In an interview released in November 2021, Tiger revealed to Golf Digest that he would never return to the sport “full time ever again.”

However, he’s not down and out forever. He will appear in certain tournaments while taking breaks in between to give time to recoup before competing in the next one. Tiger and Charlie will take part in the PNC Championship, previously known as the Father-Son Challenge, on Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19.