Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has dropped a $30 million lawsuit against the athlete and his estate, according to court documents viewed by In Touch.

Herman, 39, filed her dismissal of the case on June 29 after she claimed that she was kicked out of his Florida mansion, which she had been residing in with Woods, 47.

“The Plaintiff, Erica Herman, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby dismisses without prejudice her Complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v. Woods and determination of whether her claims are subject to arbitration,” the filing stated.

Herman filed a complaint against Woods’ homestead trust and claimed he was in violation of the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act when he kicked her out. She alleged that she and Woods were living together in his Hobe Sound, Florida, property during their relationship and that she performed “valuable services” in order to live there without paying rent, according to court documents obtained by In Touch at the time.

The former cheerleader went on to allege that they had an “oral tenancy agreement,” which allowed her to continue living in the home for five more years. She then noted that she was seeking more than $30 million in damages.

The Trust responded to the claims by asking for the dispute to be settled in private, citing that a non-disclosure agreement she previously signed requires “any and all disputes, claims or controversies … of any kind or nature whatsoever” to be “resolved by confidential binding arbitration.”

Herman later requested to be removed from an NDA in March and claimed that the California native was wrongfully using it against her. She argued the point by citing a federal law called the Speak Out Act, which prevents the enforcement of NDAs in instances of sexual assault and harassment. However, a judge denied her claim due to insufficient evidence.

The former couple publicly debuted their relationship at the Presidents Cup in September 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Woods and Herman met while she was working at Blue Martini when she was an undergrad student at the University of Central Florida in Orlando. However, they didn’t grow close until after she graduated. Their relationship seemingly changed when Woods opened his own restaurant, The Woods, in Jupiter, Florida, in 2015 and hired Herman to work as the general manager, according to Golf.com.

Before his romance with Herman, the PGA champion was married to Elin Nordegren from 2004 until 2010. The former couple welcomed their daughter, Sam, in June 2007 and their son, Charlie, in February 2009.