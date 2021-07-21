Living it up! The Little Couple alum Bill Klein gushed over his son, William, while sharing a sweet and comical message about the 11-year-old enjoying his break from school.

William was fast asleep in the adorable up-close photo the dad of two, 46, shared on Tuesday, July 20. “I’m not tired, I don’t need to go to bed. It’s summer, I can stay up l …. 🛌 😴 💤 #parenthood #highlyrecommendedmostofthetime 😉 #therealprincewilliam,” Bill captioned the relatable shot on Instagram, hinting that his son dozed off in the middle of his attempt to stay up late.

Courtesy Bill Klein/Instagram

Bill is not very active on social media, but he does share updates about his family from time to time. In June, the New York native gushed over his longtime love, wife Jen Arnold, after they spent an evening out together without their kids, Will and Zoey, 9.

“Enjoying date night with you #McLuvin,” Jen, 47, commented, calling her husband of 13 years by his nickname. Prior to that, the Rocky and Maggie’s Pet Boutique owner shared a photo of their daughter doing her homeschooling and joked about Zoey’s artwork on an anatomy assignment.

“The Klein School for Academic Excellence is wrapping up in the coming days. It’s a good thing too. Notice Zoey felt ‘Lady Die’ (the skeleton’s official name) needed a polo, shorts, sandals, and some accessories … but the only bones she memorized were butt, neck and privates,” Bill quipped. “I think I’ve lost the classroom.”

Jen, Bill and their kids are no longer on television, but fans got to see their achievements and milestone moments over the years. After adopting Will from China and Zoey from India, viewers were able to witness the brood growing very close when they settled into their Houston, Texas abode.

Shutterstock; Courtesy Bill Klein/Instagram

The Kleins have since relocated to St. Petersburg, Florida, because Jen was offered an amazing job opportunity at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, where she still works today.

In February 2014, fans also got to see Jen overcoming her battle with cancer when she announced her remission, showing the strength behind the Klein family.

These days, Will and Zoey love to spend time with their mom and dad. Jen told her social media followers she is one proud mama after her kids put “their all into” competing in their July swim meet. “Much deserved milkshake time after the summer’s last championship,” the neonatologist captioned a recent family pic.

Will and Zoey are so adored!