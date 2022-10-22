A subtle dig? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno seemingly took aim at his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), amid their divorce when he responded to a fan in an Instagram comment.

“Wow you look rejuvenated haha congratulations. You look amazing!!!” the person commented under Pedro’s Friday, October 21, Instagram post about credit card practices, to which he replied, “Nobody is going to take away my happiness and my desire to work and be successful.”

This wasn’t the first time the real estate agent, 31, has seemingly taken a dig at the TLC star, 31. Just five days prior, Pedro played rapper Drake’s song “Nonstop” over a video he shared via his Instagram Stories on Monday, October 17 — possibly hinting at the rumors that circulated in August about the “God’s Plan” artist, 35, pursuing Chantel.

Although Chantel has not publicly addressed the romance rumors, the Media Take Out reported that she and Drake were “DMing each other back and forth.”

TLC

In Touch previously confirmed that the Pedro filed for divorce on May 27 in addition to filing a mutual restraining order, which prevented them “from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.”

Six weeks later, Chantel filed a counterclaim on July 7, accusing her estranged husband of “adultery” and “cruel treatment,” according to the documents obtained by In Touch.

The split news came after fans witnessed the couple’s tumultuous relationship unravel during season 4 of The Family Chantel. During the season, Pedro and Chantel butted heads countless times, as she questioned her husband’s relationship with one of his coworkers after he hit the ground running with his real estate job.

During a June 13 episode, the duo gave their sides of the story during their confessionals. Jimeno claimed he would “invite her” to many of his work events, but Chantel would decline and say, “I don’t like [his colleagues]. I don’t like spending time with them.” For her part, Chantel expressed that she felt their relationship had grown distant because of Pedro’s career.

“Since he’s gotten his new job, like, the affection has really stopped, altogether,” Chantel said during her confessional.

TLC viewers were first introduced to Pedro and Chantel in 2016 during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé. They formed a relationship during the show because she was searching for a Spanish tutor. After visiting Pedro in the Dominican Republic, the pair fell in love and quickly got engaged during Chantel’s third trip back to his home country. That same year, they tied the knot.

A rep for Pedro did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.