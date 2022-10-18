Throwing shade? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno tagged a Drake song in a new social media post after his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), was rumored to be dating the rapper.

While posting a video that shared real estate stats via his Instagram Story on Monday, October 17, Pedro, 31, seemed to hint at his ex’s rumored romance by playing Drake’s “Nonstop” over the clip.

In August, rumors began to circulate that Drake, 35, had been pursuing Chantel, 31, by sliding into her DMs after she announced her split from Pedro.

“Drake reached out to see how she was doing and where her head was at, and she responded,” a source told Media Take Out. “They’ve been DMing each other back and forth and are planning to meet up soon.”

The outlet added that the TLC star was not ready to start a new relationship at the time but noted that “Drake has a way of wearing women down.”

Courtesy of Pedro Jimeno/Instagram

“They might not at first expect any romance with Champagne Papi, but before long, it always ends up that way,” the source shared.

Just days after the speculation started spreading, Pedro seemingly responded to the romance rumors. “Good luck with,” the real estate agent wrote via his Instagram Story on September 1, adding Drake’s “Hell Ya F–king Right” over the post.

In Touch confirmed that Pedro filed for divorce from the Georgia native on May 27 after more than six years of marriage. At the time of his filing, Chantel and Pedro were issued mutual restraining orders which barred them “from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.”

Six weeks later, Chantel filed her counterclaims on July 7 and accused her ex of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” She also claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Since filing for divorce, fans have been able to watch Pedro and Chantel’s relationship hit its breaking point during season 4 of their family’s reality show. At one point in the season, the Dominican Republic native moved out of their Georgia home just one day after asking for a divorce.

Meanwhile, Pedro worried Chantel would have him “removed” from the United States during the season finale in September.

“I really believe that Chantel want to me to get removed to [sic] this country,” he said at the time. “She is not a nice person.”