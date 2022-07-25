Making it official? The Family Chantel star Nicole Jimeno rocked a big ring on social media, prompting rumors the TLC personality is engaged to her off-again, on-again boyfriend, Alejandro Padron.

The Dominican Republic native, 26, flashed major bling on her finger via her Instagram Story on Saturday, July 23. In the clip, the reality TV star appeared to be ring shopping as she modeled two engagement-style diamond rings.

Courtesy of Nicole Jimeno/Instagram

Earlier on season 4 of The Family Chantel, Alejandro made a surprise trip to the Caribbean Island in an attempt to win back Nicole. The pair previously ended their long-distance romance because Nicole caught the Brooklyn, New York resident messaging other women.

“Not everything about the relationship was difficult,” the former Miss Dominican Republic contestant confessed to producers in a July 2022 episode, which was translated from Spanish. “I miss certain things about Alejandro. I miss his hugs. I miss the time he dedicated to me.”

However, she wasn’t sold on the possibility of a future with Alejandro due to her family’s major disapproval of him. “Giving Alejandro a second chance would mean disappointing my mom completely,” Nicole continued. The former flames ultimately decided to give their relationship a shot in secret.

However, despite their attempt to keep the relationship on the low, her mother, Lidia Jimeno, found out about Alejandro’s trip to the D.R. to see her daughter.

“When I found out that she was with the maniac, I was ashamed,” Lidia told producers on the Monday, July 25, episode, alongside Nicole in a confessional. “An embarrassment, that after everything he did to her, to go back to the same trash.”

“I really have a lot of love for Alejandro, I am really used to him,” Nicole defended her relationship in a solo confessional. “So it is very difficult, I have not been able to detach myself from him. It is very difficult being in the middle of two people you love.”

As for her brother, Pedro Jimeno, he was left completely in the dark about the situation, and Nicole told her best friend, Coraima Morla, she knew “nothing” about his relationship with Chantel Jimeno (née Everett).

Pedro filed for divorce from his wife on May 27 and claimed their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The former 90 Day Fiancé couple separated on April 27. Season 4 documented the couple’s many shortfalls as they navigated Pedro’s new career and their new homeowner duties.

Fans will have to tune in to see the fate of Nicole and Alejandro’s relationship.