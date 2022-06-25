Making changes! The Family Chantel star Nicole Jimeno is all about cosmetic improvements. While Pedro Jimeno’s little sister is currently detailing her road to the Miss Universe Dominican Republic pageant, she’s been open about her experiences going under the knife. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Nicole Jimeno’s plastic surgery transformation.

Nicole Jimeno Opted for Breast Implants

On season 3 of The Family Chantel, the Dominican Republic native showcased her journey to breast implants, despite her boyfriend at the time, Alejandro, not approving.

“I’m extremely excited about my surgery, it’s like my self-esteem is already here and it’s going to put it here,” she explained to producers as she raised her arm. “I really feel like it’s going to help me have more confidence in myself.”

Nicole unveiled her new body later in the season and was immediately pleased with the results. “I am happy for my surgery,” she told host Shaun Robinson during an October 2021 episode of 90 Day Bares All. “That was the best idea [I ever had] in my life.”

Nicole Jimeno Debuted A New Smile

Not only opting for new curves, but she also revealed a refreshed smile. “I had braces for three years. In the Dominican Republic, they’re considered like, ‘OK if I have braces, I have money,’” Nicole explained in a confessional. “But honestly they’re the most uncomfortable thing on the face of this earth.”

Nicole Added Cheek Fillers in Season 4

While Nicole had previous pageant experience, her runway trainer, Stalin, was candid in his expectations for his client. “In this contest, there are girls more beautiful than her,” he explained to producers in Spanish. “So, she has to work hard … because it is a difficult competition to win. Here the winner goes on to Miss Universe.”

Following her breast augmentation, the TLC alum took viewers along as she got fillers in her cheeks ahead of the competition.

“Stalin told me that I needed work done on my jaw for the pageant, pictures, aesthetic reasons,” she explained of her motives for the procedure. “I want a chin injection because my chin is little, and I came to be the winner.”

Despite Nicole not taking home the title of Miss Universe Dominican Republic, she’s clearly enjoying her new look.

Keep scrolling below to see Nicole Jimeno’s plastic surgery transformation!