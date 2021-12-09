Anna Duggar has her family’s support after her husband Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict was announced, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.



“The Duggar family doesn’t blame Anna,” the source says, regarding how Anna has tried to support her husband. “Jim Bob and Michelle, and most of the kids, are standing by her. She’s family, they’ll support Anna. She’s not the monster here. Josh is. They’re here for her now more than ever.”

A lawyer for Josh, 33, did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Josh was found guilty in his child pornography trial as of Thursday, December 9, In Touch confirmed. He was convicted of one count of receiving and another cost of possessing child pornography after a six-day trial.

Anna, 33, (née Keller) shares seven children with her husband and has been married to him since September 2008. She was seen supporting Josh throughout the situation, being that the couple’s youngest child, Madyson, was born in October. Videos and photos of Anna holding Josh’s hand circulated online as they walked into and then exited the courthouse together.

Anna has not publicly commented on the trial’s outcome.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star now faces up to 40 years of prison time and $500,000 in fines, per Judge Timothy Brooks. The sentencing will occur in about four months.

Josh was arrested on April 29, pleaded not guilty the next day and was released on bond in May. He was accused of using “the internet to download child sexual abuse material,” according to a press release shared by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas. “Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”

Before Josh was taken into custody on the day of the verdict, he told his wife he “loved” her as he appeared “teary-eyed” and “solemn,” according to a report from The Sun, whereas Anna was described as “stoic.”

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar both tried to “stay strong” for Josh and the rest of the family, a second source told In Touch the day of the verdict.

“Michelle and Jim Bob are trying to stay strong,” the insider said. “The family is rallying, but some of the kids can’t forgive their brother Josh for what he did. They’re horrified that he didn’t get help sooner.”

Although the Duggar family tried to keep a united front, they are “very religious,” and acknowledge that Josh’s actions “are unforgivable,” the source added. “It’s a permanent stain on the family that will never go away.”