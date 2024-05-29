The ultimate showdown on The Challenge: All Stars season 4 finally went down on the Wednesday, May 29, episode. After weeks of feuding, Cara Maria Sorbello and Kam Williams went against each other in an elimination.

A lot led up to the ladies going head-to-head. The daily challenge featured the players competing in pairs, with the females from the four losing teams being in danger of getting voted into elimination. Kam, 29, and her fiancé, Leroy Garrett, were disqualified because she did not want to complete the challenge, which automatically made them one of the bottom teams. They were joined by Veronica Portillo and Ryan Kehoe, Flora Alekseyeva and Steve Meinke and Cara, 38, and Ace Amerson.

Laurel Stucky and her partner Derek Chavez won the challenge, leaving Jay Mitchell and Nicole Zanatta and Averey Tressler and Adam Larson as the middle two teams who would be nominating two of the losing women into elimination.

Ahead of the nominations, Laurel, 39, began a campaign to try and make sure Cara Maria was eliminated from the game. She wanted Cara and Kam to be the nominees for elimination. However, as the daily winner, Laurel also had the option to replace one of the nominees and compete in the elimination challenge herself, which would give her an opportunity to earn one of the stars needed to run the final. Laurel assured Kam that her plan was to replace her and go against Cara herself.

Although Kam was uneasy about the plan because she didn’t want to risk possibly going in and losing the star she had just received by winning the previous week’s elimination, she trusted Laurel to keep her promise. Jay, 36, tried to fight for Cara to not get voted in, but in the end, the other members of the middle group all voted the way Laurel wanted.

However, when Laurel saw what the elimination challenge was, she wasn’t super confident in her ability to beat Cara. She had been hoping for a physical elimination, but the task was to jump into a mud pit and retrieve balls from a cage instead.

Meanwhile, Cara Maria was anxious about having to go in against Laurel or Kam, considering they are two of the top competitors in the house. Still, she was excited to have an opportunity to get her star back after having it stolen by Kam in the previous episode.

Laurel ended up deciding not to swap places with Kam, who called her out for going back on her word. This left Kam and Cara to compete in the challenge, which Cara Maria won. By beating Kam, the Massachusetts native got to take her star back, and Kam was sent home.

Now, the players with stars are Cara, Nicole, 33, Veronica, 46, Steve, Adam, 45, and Leroy, 39.