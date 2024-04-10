The Challenge couple Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett are ready to tie the knot after welcoming baby No. 2. Kam plans on marrying her fiancé “by the end of this year,” she exclusively tells In Touch.

“I was so happy [when we got engaged], but to be honest, after my first child, I wanted my first year to just be completely focused on him,” Kam, 29, explains. “But when he turned 1, I immediately got pregnant again. So the same thing happened twice. I’m like, ‘Look, at this point, let’s just go to the courthouse or something or have a super small ceremony.’ Let’s just tie the knot already.”

Kam and Leroy, 38, got engaged while she was 9 months pregnant with their son, Kingston, in 2022. The couple filmed season 4 of The Challenge: All Stars at the beginning of 2023 and welcomed a daughter, Aria, in February. “At this point it’s like, it’s been how long since we’ve been engaged? I’m just ready to get [the wedding] over with now,” Kam admits.

iamkamiam_/Instagram

When it comes to parenting two children under the age of 2, things are going well for the reality stars. “It’s been amazing,” Kam gushes. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom. Throughout my pregnancy for my daughter, we were Team Green, which means we did not want to know the gender of the baby until they were born. So we found out we were going to be girl parents a few weeks ago. It was the ultimate surprise and I feel like our little family is complete.”

Now, the kids are Kam and Leroy’s priority, but don’t count them out of a return to The Challenge in the future. “I definitely see us coming back to more Challenges,” the Are You the One? alum says. “But the fact that we have two kids now, I think it will be a while for us to possibly be on another season together. So if you guys see us, it will be one at a time, but I think we will definitely be back for more.”

Kam and Leroy first met on The Challenge: Vendettas in 2018. They didn’t get serious right away and were initially in an on-and-off relationship. During War of the Worlds, which aired in 2019, Leroy admitted that he “regretted” hooking up with Kam because it ruined their friendship.

However, they eventually committed to one another by 2020. They moved to Houston together at the beginning of that year and were closely aligned on Double Agents, which filmed a few months later. At the end of the season, Leroy declared that he was retiring from The Challenge and the two decided to start a family. The barber returned for season 4 of All Stars after Kam asked him to film the show with her following Kingston’s birth.

The Challenge: All Stars premieres on Paramount+ Wednesday, April 10.