Who Won the Most Seasons of MTV’s ‘The Challenge’? Johnny Bananas and More Winners Ranked
Winning MTV’s The Challenge is no easy feat. The competition show has become quite grueling over the years, but these competitors have managed to take home multiple wins.
Deal of the DayThis Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off Today View Deal
Seven-time champion Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and fan-favorite Chris “CT” Tamburello top the list of contestants with the most wins on The Challenge. Both men have won more than $1 million throughout their years of competing.
However, there are also other notable competitors who have earned three or more wins in the final – and some of the names may surprise you!
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.
1 of 12
2 of 12
3 of 12
4 of 12
5 of 12
6 of 12
7 of 12
8 of 12
9 of 12
10 of 12
11 of 12
12 of 12