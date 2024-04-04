Who Won the Most Seasons of MTV’s ‘The Challenge’? Johnny Bananas and More Winners Ranked

Winning MTV’s The Challenge is no easy feat. The competition show has become quite grueling over the years, but these competitors have managed to take home multiple wins.

Seven-time champion Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and fan-favorite Chris “CT” Tamburello top the list of contestants with the most wins on The Challenge. Both men have won more than $1 million throughout their years of competing.

However, there are also other notable competitors who have earned three or more wins in the final – and some of the names may surprise you!