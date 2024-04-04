Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
won won the most seasons of mtvs the challenge

Getty (3)

Who Won the Most Seasons of MTV’s ‘The Challenge’? Johnny Bananas and More Winners Ranked

Reality TV
Apr 4, 2024 12:27 pm·
By
Picture

Winning MTV’s The Challenge is no easy feat. The competition show has become quite grueling over the years, but these competitors have managed to take home multiple wins.

Amazon

Deal of the Day

This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off Today View Deal

Seven-time champion Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and fan-favorite Chris “CT” Tamburello top the list of contestants with the most wins on The Challenge. Both men have won more than $1 million throughout their years of competing.

However, there are also other notable competitors who have earned three or more wins in the final – and some of the names may surprise you!

who won the challenge season 39 battle for a new champion winner
 Who Won ‘The Challenge’ Season 39? ‘Battle for a New Champion’ Winner

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture