the challenge all stars season 4 cast where are they now

Ace last appeared on the flagship version of The Challenge on 2007’s The Inferno 3. He then returned for season 1 of All Stars in 2021, but was the first male eliminated. Ace lives in Georgia with his dogs. While he doesn’t often post about his personal life, he revealed in 2022 that he had a girlfriend, but it’s unclear if they’re still together.
Flora Alekseyeun
Flora was in her early 50s on All Stars 4 and hadn’t been on The Challenge since Battle of the Seasons in 2002 before that. Flora has a teenage daughter and appeared on Botched in 2020 to fix her “uniboob.”
Leroy Garrett
Leroy said that he was retiring from The Challenge after Double Agents in 2020, but decided to return for All Stars 4 as a support system for fiancée Kam Williams. The couple has a son, Kingston, and daughter, Aria, who are less than two years apart.
Tyrie Ballard-Brown
Tyrie is a certified personal trainer. He also owns the fitness company Total Body Ascension in San Francisco.
Adam Larson
Adam’s last Challenge appearance was during The Gauntlet 2 in 2006. He is now the proud father of two daughters, who he has full custody of. Adam remains active and competes in triathlons.
Nicole Zanatta
Nicole’s return for All Stars 4 comes after her last appearance on the flagship show in 2020 (Double Agents). Although she reunited with her ex Laurel Stucky on All Stars 4, she now has a new girlfriend. She is also a firefighter with the FDNY.
Ryan Kehoe
Ryan was on All Stars 2, but before that, he hadn’t been on The Challenge since Fresh Meat II in 2010. However, he has remained connected to several Challenge contestants during his time away.
Ayanna Mackins
Ayanna was last seen on the flagship Challenge in 2006 when she competed on Battle of the Sexes 2. She made the final on season 2 of All Stars before returning for season 4. Ayanna was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and is the single mother of four children.
Jasmine Reynaud
Jasmine left The Challenge world after competing on Free Agents in 2014, but then returned for All Stars seasons 2 and 4. She lives in Massachusetts and is the mom of two kids.
Rachel Robinson
Rachel last appeared on The Challenge’s flagship show in 2012 for Battle of the Exes. She has since started her own fitness platform and is married with three children. She gave birth to the couple’s twins, while her wife gave birth to their daughter.
Janelle Casanave
Janelle stepped away from The Challenge after The Gauntlet III in 2008 before returning for season 2 and 4 of All Stars. She is now married with two children and she released a children’s book in 2023.
Averey Tressler
Averey competed on two regular seasons of The Challenge, with her last being Rivals III in 2015. She now lives in Arizona and works for Hooters.
Veronica Portillo
Veronica has kept up with appearances on The Challenge over the years, including her time on All Stars 3. She posted a photo with her girlfriend in August 2022, but it’s unclear if they are still together.
Brandon Nelson
Brandon hadn’t been on The Challenge since Free Agents in 2014 before All Stars 4. He is the proud father of a son and daughter.
Syrus Yarbrough
Syrus was on The Ruins in 2009 and then took a long break before returning for seasons 1, 2 and 4 of All Stars. He is now married and his wife gave birth to their baby girl in 2024.
Kam Williams
Kam decided to take a break from The Challenge after 2020’s Double Agents. She and fellow MTV star Leroy Garrett got engaged and have two children. Kam was just eight months postpartum following the birth of her first child on All Stars 4.
Jay Mitchell
Jay was only on one season of The Challenge and quit during the final on Battle of the Exes II in 2015, so he has a lot to prove on All Stars 4. Jay currently works as a fitness model, according to his Instagram. He also once briefly appeared on an episode of Catfish via a phone call with host Nev Schulman, where it was revealed that he had previously been catfished by the same person as one of the show’s participants.
Brad Fiorenza
Brad was on the flagship Challenge as recently as 2018’s Final Reckoning and also competed on seasons 2 and 3 of All Stars. He was previously married to fellow Challenge alum Tori Hall, but they divorced in 2016. The exes share two children and were embroiled in a custody battle in 2019.
Steve Meinke
Steve was on The Gauntlet in 2003 and made his comeback during All Stars 2 before returning to the Paramount+ series a second time. He doesn’t post much about his personal life on social media.
Laurel Stucky
Before All Stars 4, Laurel’s last season of The Challenge was Ride or Dies in 2022. While away from the reality television cameras, Laurel has been pursuing music, according to her website.
Tony Raines
After a troubling season on Final Reckoning in 2018, Tony took a break from The Challenge to focus on raising his two daughters. He shares his eldest daughter with his Real World castmate Madison Walls-Channing and his second little one with wife Alyssa, whom he married in 2023.
Derek Chavez
Derek took a break from The Challenge after Rivals II in 2023, but returned for seasons 2 and 4 of All Stars. He now lives in Arizona and remains friendly with a lot of Challenge alum, including Ryan Kehoe.
Kefla Hare
Kefla was previously on season 2 of The Challenge in 1999 and took more than 20 years off before returning for All Stars 4. His Instagram bio reveals that he is a Doctor of Psychology Sports and Performance and he works as a health educator in Georgia. Kefla has teenage children.
Tina Barta
Tina also competed on season 2 and 3 of All Stars, but before that, she hadn’t been on The Challenge since The Duel in 2006. She has been married to her husband, Patrick Bridges, since 2014. “I have a husband, no kids, I don’t work. I have a pool in the backyard. Life is really good,” Tina admitted in 2022.
Cara Maria Sorbello
After taking a few years off from The Challenge after 2019’s War of the Worlds 2, Cara was ready to make her return. Away from the show, she’s maintained her relationship with Paulie Calafiore, whom she met while competing on Final Reckoning.