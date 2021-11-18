No more babies! Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra recently hinted that he plans on getting a vasectomy after having four daughters with his wife, Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell), despite the couple stating in the past they were desperate for a son.

“Duuuudeee I feel you lol,” Tyler, 29, commented on a post shared by Mike Aguilar (aka Mojo in the Morn), a Detroit-based radio host. In the photo, the host is wearing a shirt that reads, “Snip, snip, hooray,” and includes three cartoon images of sperm.

The phrase, which has been printed on greeting cards, decorated on cakes and plastered on T-shirts, is meant to celebrate receiving a vasectomy.

“My appointment is in a couple weeks, but I can’t wait for it, I’m so excited hahaha!” Tyler added, hinting that an appointment for a vasectomy is imminent.

Mike Aguilar/Instagram

The 16 and Pregnant stars have been vocal in the past about wanting a boy. The pair, who started dating while they were in middle school and married ten years later in August 2015, welcomed their first daughter, Carolyn “Carly” Elizabeth Davis, whom they placed for adoption in 2009. Catelynn, 29, and Tyler went on to have three more daughters, Novalee, 6, Vaeda, 2, and 2-month-old Rya.

“We really want to have a boy. We even looked at gender selection,” Catelynn said in a season 10 episode of Teen Mom OG.

“A just want a boy, I just want to make sure whatever happens it’s a boy,” Tyler added.

However, the reality TV star is not disappointed with having all daughters, and he proudly labels himself a #GirlDad.

“Being your father is my highest honor,” he wrote on Instagram in September. “I love you so much Rya Rose!”

Recently on the show, Tyler planned to surprise his wife with a babymoon ahead of Rya’s birth. Though the pair were unable to get a babysitter to take a trip away, Tyler planned a staycation, hinting to his mother that this may be their last child and last chance to have a babymoon.

“It’s the last time she’s ever going to be pregnant, so,” Tyler revealed during the episode before trailing off. Now, it appears the reason is due to the MTV star’s upcoming sterilization procedure.

Pregnancy has not been easy for the couple. In 2020, Catelynn suffered a devastating miscarriage.

“I WAS pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby,” the makeup artist wrote via Instagram in December 2020. “I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss and the recovery from it, and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”