Exclusive Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Surprises Catelynn With Babymoon: ‘It’s the Last Time She’ll Ever Be Pregnant’

Babymoon meets staycation? Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra came up with the sweetest way to surprise his pregnant wife, Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell), before she gave birth to baby No. 4, daughter Rya.

“I’m really hoping Tyler and I get away for a few days but I just found out my mom can’t watch the kids, so I’m hoping Tyler’s mom can,” Catelynn, 29, said in In Touch‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, November 16 episode of the MTV show.

In the following scene, she and Tyler sat down to discuss their options. “So, yeah, that ain’t happening,” he told his wife. “Ma can’t watch the kids, she’s got work.”

“Hmm,” Cate said, sounding disappointed. “I know, my mom was saying too, she’s like, ‘I can’t this time.’ Cause that’s the whole thing, I was like, if your mom could take Nova — cause I know Nova’s good there when she’s working — and my mom take Vaeda.”

MTV (2)

“This is what happens,” Tyler told Cate. “Listen, I don’t think a lot of people get to go on babymoons anyway.”

Cate insisted, “They don’t call them babymoons, like people will go away with their significant others.” Tyler responded, “I know. I would like to know how much that actually occurs. It’s easy to get a babysitter for one kid, hard to get a babysitter for two and it’s gonna be nearly impossible to get a babysitter for three. We’re not going on vacation. We’re not having no babymoon.”

While he couldn’t make Cate’s dreams of a babymoon come true, Tyler has another plan up his sleeve. The next day, he called his mother, Kim, to go over his ideas. “I’m hiding, I have to hide because I’m trying to surprise Cate,” he told his mom as he called her from inside their barn. “Cause we can’t do anything with the babymoon thing, so I figured I’d like, set up a nice like, outside lit up with lights dinner.”

Kim asked Ty how he would be able to pull it off without Cate knowing and he responded, “I don’t know, mom! I’m trying! I have a whole plan. I have a whole vision. It’s going to be outside, in the front yard with all the lights, I got like, a little table.”

“I think it’s cool. I think it’s a good idea,” Kim told her son.

“It’s the last time she’s ever going to be pregnant, so,” he said, trailing off.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.