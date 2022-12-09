Getting messy. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer called ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley’s claims he added her to the deed of their former home “bulls–t” after In Touch broke the news that the U.S. Army cyber officer’s name remains the only one listed on the property.

“So … yes, he said he was trying to get me on the deed AFTER we made it back home from Costa Rica. BUT while we were there, he made it seem ON-CAMERA as though it was already complete and done,” Leah, 30, shared via her Instagram Story on Friday, December 9. “I take full responsibility for believing that because I even asked, ‘Don’t I have to be present?’ And he said, ‘No, because I’m the sole owner.’ It’s the lying…”

The Hope, Grace & Faith author’s remarks come just days after footage from the former couple’s anniversary trip to Costa Rica aired on MTV which showed Jaylan seemingly presenting his ex with the amended deed to their Charleston, West Virginia, home.

“I’m always trying to kind of surprise you with something,” the Georgia Tech student said as he handed her a document folder. “So, everything we do now, we’re doing it together,” he added before clarifying that both names were now on the deed.

As In Touch previously confirmed, the reality star is not allowed to discuss the reason for their split after signing a non-disclosure agreement. However, she took to Twitter to clarify that this discrepancy was not a factor in their breakup.

“This doesn’t have anything to do with WHY we broke up, but the deed scene was BS as well,” she wrote on December 8. “He made up a fake document to get my real on-camera happy reaction and had me believing I was on the deed until we got home, and I learned otherwise. #publicitystunt #FOH.”

The mother of three – who shares twins Aleeah and Aliannah with ex Corey Simms and Adalynn with ex Jeremy Calvert – slammed her former fiancé as she elaborated on the situation via Instagram.

“Why even make it part of filming? Why not say, ‘I’m trying to get your name on the deed’ instead? Why even film with my dad not once but twice when you asked me prior to doing it a second time? Was the first yes not good enough? Or did you just want to be in another episode?” she questioned, seemingly addressing Jaylan. “You didn’t care to tell MTV no on specific scenes you didn’t want to film. So, them pressing you is AGAIN, bulls–t. Make it make sense! It’s all bulls–t but moving along now.”

Leah and Jaylan called it quits two months after getting engaged on the beach in Costa Rica.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” the pair said in a joint statement on October 11.