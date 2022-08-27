Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer’s fiancé, Jaylan Mobley, proposed during the couple’s one-year anniversary trip to Costa Rica, but it took a long time to get to where she is today.

“It feels amazing,” the reality star told People on August 20 following the proposal. “I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn’t imagine myself being anywhere else.”

“I can’t even express how I’m feeling. I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her,” Jaylan told the outlet at the time.

The couple’s exciting news was announced just days after rumors started swirling that the pair was already married when Leah shared a TikTok video of her wearing what appeared to be a ring on her wedding finger.

“Is that an engagement ring? Am I late?” one fan commented on the August 12 TikTok video of Leah and her daughters dancing. “That’s a whole wedding ring and band!” another chimed in.

Just five months ahead of their engagement, however, the Hope, Grace & Faith author opened up to In Touch about the possibility of marriage.

“I don’t know. I mean, I’m open to marriage, but I’m also taking this slow,” she said in March. “I think I just wanna get to know him. Let me love this man. Let me get to know this man even more before we add any more pressure on to our relationship. That’s kind of where we’re at.”

The proposal from the U.S. Army cyber officer marks the former 16 & Pregnant star’s third engagement.

MTV fans were first introduced to Leah when she was linked to high school boyfriend Corey Simms. The pair appeared on season 2 of the hit reality show in 2010 when she was pregnant with their twin daughters.

Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace were born in December 2009. However, when it was later revealed that Leah had an affair with former boyfriend Rob Kidd, the parents split. Though Leah and Corey reconciled and married on October 17, 2010, they ultimately split again and divorced in June 2011.

Leah moved on with Jeremy Calvert, and the two were married from 2012 to 2015. The former couple share daughter Adalynn Faith, whom they welcomed in February 2013.

The mother of three was single for years and content in her lifestyle before entering a relationship with Jaylan. Now, as the happy couple prepares for their wedding, take a look back at how they got here.

Scroll down for Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley’s complete relationship timeline!