Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer‘s stunning new Charleston, West Virginia, home has come fully courtesy of her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley. In Touch can exclusively confirm Jaylan owns the house he bought for Leah, and she is not included in the deed.

According to the deed, which was recorded on March 31, 2022, Jaylan, 25, is the only person listed as owner of the home, even though he referred to the new abode as “ours” with Leah, 29, in an Instagram post the following day.

“Proud to be a first-time homeowner!” the U.S. Army officer captioned series of photos and videos showing off the gorgeous brick Colonial-style house on April 1. “I am so thankful and blessed and still speechless to own this home. Surprise! @leahmesser. I’m proud of you for selling your first home, and so, I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home.”

Jaylan continued, “We deserve this! You deserve this! I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up!”

The two-story brick home is huge, featuring white doors and small columns at the entryway. It appears to feature a two-story foyer, as a large arched window covers the area above the front door from the second floor.

Leeshia Lee/A Shot of Lee Photography

In one of the videos in the carousel, Jaylan showed how much land they now own, pointing to a white fence in the distance along the property line that went deep into a forested area at the far end of their sprawling, grass-covered backyard.

“Girls, when y’all see this, this is going to be your area to play,” Jaylan explained during the tour, showing Leah’s daughters how much room they have to roam. She shares 12-year-old twins Aliannah “Alli” and Aleeah “Gracie” Simms with ex Corey Simms and 9-year-old Adalynn “Addy” Calvert with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

Leah joked, “We’re kicking them out of the house. ‘Go play!'” about how she wants her girls to enjoy the great outdoors thanks to the huge yard they will now call home.

Perhaps Leah and Jaylan will one day have a child of their own who will grow up in the spacious new property. On their first date, the MTV star asked the hunk over bunch if he had any children of his own. “I don’t have any kids, not yet at least,” he confessed, adding, “But I eventually want to have kids.”

The couple’s then-budding relationship is featured on the current season of Teen Mom 2, and the pair went Instagram official about their relationship in September 2021. Six months later, Leah and Jaylan are now living together in a beautiful new home!