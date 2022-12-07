Moving on. Teen Mom 2 alum Leah Messer is “doing much better” two months after her split from ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley, her best friend Nicole Stegall exclusively tells In Touch.

“It took her a minute, but her family and friends have been really supportive through all of this,” Nicole says of her reality TV star bestie. “I think Leah really put her all into this relationship and it was heartbreaking. It hurts me for her to get anything negative from social media, etc.”

Nicole continued, “Leah being my best friend, I can speak on what a genuine kindhearted person Leah truly is. She’s definitely bounced back though. She’s planning events, working on future projects and focusing on her and her daughters.”

Leah, 30, announced her engagement to the U.S. Army cyber officer on August 20, one year after they started dating.

“It feels amazing,” the MTV personality told People at the time. “I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn’t imagine myself being anywhere else.”

For his part, Jaylan, 25, told the outlet that he had been planning the surprise proposal for “about two to three months” before getting down on one knee during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica.

The couple’s happiness was short-lived, however, as they called off their engagement just two months later, telling In Touch that they plan to “move forward as friends.”

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” the pair said in a joint statement on October 11.

Following their split, In Touch learned that the Georgia Tech grad student had his ex sign an NDA to keep the details of their split private in exchange for Leah keeping the house that they shared.

“They went to an attorney, he has his own attorney now for legal stuff, they mutually agreed to separate. She did not want to have to move her kids,” a source exclusively told In Touch in November. “Her kids did not know they were separating until they were separated. Jaylan agreed you can have the house, but you have to sign an NDA that says you cannot discuss our breakup.”

Nicole echoes the source’s claims, saying, “Leah will speak on anything but not what ultimately ended the relationship.”

As for the future of Leah’s dating life, her best friend says that it’s not “on her radar at the moment.”

“I think the right one will come along and when he does just KNOW she deserves it,” she adds. “You just may never see him on TV.”