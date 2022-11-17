Throwing shade. Teen Mom 2 alum Leah Messer has let her feelings about ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley be known with a series of cryptic messages since ending their engagement in October 2022.

“The people who get mad when you speak up are the ones who benefited most when you stayed quiet,” a message shared via the reality star’s Instagram Story on November 5 read.

Leah’s cryptic quote was shared just one day after In Touch exclusively revealed that her U.S. Army Officer ex had her “sign an NDA [saying she] cannot discuss [their] breakup.” In addition to the non-disclosure agreement, In Touch learned that Jaylan “pocketed” the money Leah gave him for the down payment on their Charleston, West Virginia, home.

“I’m not sure 100 percent how it went down, because I don’t think Leah knows,” a source close to the former couple said following their split. “He had told Leah he needed a down payment on the house, and I’m 99 percent sure she now knows there was no down payment on the house.”

Shortly after the former couple announced they had purchased a home together, In Touch learned that Jaylan was the sole owner as Leah’s name was not included in the deed.

While the Georgia Tech student purchased the home himself, he received a mortgage offered through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs program , a.k.a. a VA loan, for the full purchase price. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website, no down payment is needed for a VA loan “as long as the sales price isn’t higher than the home’s appraised value.”

“From what I’m gathering, there was no down payment,” the source continued. “So, whatever she gave him for the down payment, he pocketed.”

The Hope, Grace & Faith author and the cyber security officer made their relationship Instagram official in September 2021, after first meeting at a networking event the previous year. After just one year of dating, Jaylan got down on one knee and proposed to Leah during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica in August 2022.

“When I dreamed of this moment, this is exactly what I imagined it to be,” Leah wrote via Instagram at the time.

Things turned sour after announcing their engagement, however, and the couple called it quits just two months later.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship. So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends,” the former couple said in a joint statement at the time.

“We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together,” they concluded.

