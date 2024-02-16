These stars went beyond just being admired — they’ve made a lasting impact on people’s lives beyond their performances. Keep reading to see how celebs like Kim Kardashian have deeply influenced their fans!
Five hundred dollars might seem like a pittance to someone worth $1.7 billion, but it meant a lot to a thousand of the reality star’s fans who she surprised with the cash around the holidays a few years ago. “It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” the 43-year-old posted. “I know 2020 has been really hard and people are struggling, worried about how they’re going to pay rent, put food on the table, or a gift under the tree.”
The Poor Things actress, 35, was moved to tears at a recent Q&A in London when a fan with autism shared how her acting had helped him. Explaining he “felt lonely and unable to make friends,” the fan said he’d watch clips of Emma on SNL during recess. “I enjoyed the comfort and safety you brought me during those years.” The teary actress then gave him a big hug!
Her good deed came with strings attached! The 41-year-old offered to pay fans’ college fees — but only if they could prove they made straight As! As thousands responded, she sent out payments that ranged from $500 for books to $6,000 for tuition. “OK u guys. It’s been fun,” the rapper posted in 2022. “Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left!”
The 35-year-old got involved when a fan who was struggling with his sexuality reached out to her via Twitter, checking in by text to give him encouragement as he eventually came out as gay to his friends and family. “Stanning for you was the best decision I’ve ever made,” the grateful fan said.
He’s no villain off screen! Back in 2007, the Penguin actor bummed a cigarette off a homeless man outside a Toronto restaurant and sat down to chat. “I didn’t know who he was,” the man later said. “I just thought he was a regular human being.” The 47-year-old went on to buy the man $2,100 worth of clothes and gave him some cash for a place to stay, following up with a bigger check. Years later, the man was still off the streets!