Better late than never! Kailyn Lowry has finally shared video of her baby shower for son Rio, whose 2022 birth she finally confirmed on October 13, 2023. Now that fans are aware of baby No. 5 — whom the former Teen Mom 2 star shares with boyfriend Elijah Scott — she shared the excitement that led up to his birth.

“The sweetest gift. So lucky to have been surrounded by so much love this time last year … we had so much fun!” Kailyn wrote in the caption of the video she shared on October 25 that showed the lead-up to the festivities at the event, which took place in a rented hall. There was a large hot meal buffet as well as plenty of deserts for the guests, although Kailyn featured mainly preparation shots and not the shower itself.

