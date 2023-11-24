Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans clapped back at a fan who criticized her for celebrating Thanksgiving without her son Jace Evans after he was taken into Child Protective Services custody.

Jenelle, 31, took to Instagram on Thursday, November 23, to share several photos with her kids Kaiser, 8, and Ensley, 6, and her husband, David Eason. “Happy Thanksgiving,” she captioned the photos, in which the family members smiled and appeared happy.

Shortly after the former reality star shared the post, one fan took to the comments section to slam the family for celebrating without Jace, 14. “Kinda weird you’re perfectly fine celebrating Thanksgiving without your oldest, but hey, live your life, queen [sic],” the social media user wrote.

“Oh yes cuz you just know how people mentally are feeling through a picture?” Jenelle fired back. “Move on.”

Jenelle and her family celebrated the holiday amid months of drama surrounding Jace. Following his third runaway attempt in September, the teen moved in with his grandmother Barbara Evans after he accused David, 35, of assault. The father of three became the subject of a CPS investigation and was charged with misdemeanor child abuse in October following an incident that occurred on the same day as Jace’s third disappearance.

“The defendant unlawfully and willfully did being the parent of [Jace Evans], who was a child less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child,” a legal document obtained by In Touch on October 26 read. “The physical injury inflicted caused marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck and was inflicted by other than accidental means.”

David is scheduled to appear in court on November 29 regarding the charges, according to the court docs.

After Jace’s claims that David abused him began making headlines, Jenelle took to social media to shut down the allegations. “This isn’t about David whether you want to blame him or not,” the MTV alum wrote on October 2. “My mom says a lot of untrue things lately to everyone about me but wanted me to have custody? Imagine what you don’t hear from my side.”

While fans hoped Jace’s living situation would be better under Barbara’s roof, the drama continued when he went missing for a fourth time on November 20. “Jace was dealing with a lot. He was aware that if he got into trouble, he wouldn’t be able to stay at Barb’s,” a source told The Ashley, adding that he “wasn’t able to get on his proper medications while he was at Barbara’s, due to Jenelle still having the power to deny him access to certain meds.”

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

However, Jenelle said in a statement to In Touch that the reports were “not true” and that Jace’s medical information is “no one’s business.”

On November 21, TMZ reported that Jace was admitted to the hospital and CPS intended to place him in foster care. Sources told the outlet that Jace had recently got into trouble when he was caught vaping at school. Barbara, 70, punished her grandson by taking his phone away. Jenelle and CPS reportedly told the grandmother to not give him a phone in the first place, though Barbara believed he could handle the responsibility of having one.