From ‘Teen Mom’ to Influencer See Jenelle Evans’ Transformation Over the Years: Photos

Fans were first introduced to Jenelle Evans when she starred in a 2010 episode of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. At the time, she was expecting baby No. 1 with her then-boyfriend, Andrew Lewis.

The North Carolina native became a mother when she gave birth to her first son, Jace, on August 2, 2009.

Viewers continued to keep up with Janelle, Jace and her mother, Barbara Evans, when Teen Mom 2 debuted in 2011. The reality show documented Jenelle and Barbara’s struggles after the grandmother was granted custody of Jace when Jenelle refused to stop partying.

Meanwhile, Jenelle continued to pursue romantic relationships and have children. She welcomed her second child, son Kaiser, in 2014 with ​Nathan Griffith. The pair became engaged in January 2015, though ​they split in August of that year.

She later found love with her now-husband, David Eason. The couple welcomed their daughter, Ensley, in January 2017 and tied the knot six months later in September.

David appeared on the show alongside his wife up until he was fired in February 2018. He was let go after fans began a petition to have him kicked off the show as he spread his controversial opinions online.

Jenelle was later dropped from the reality series in May 2019 when David shot and killed their family dog. He claimed that the pet tried to bite Ensley, who was 2 years old at the time.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” a spokesperson for the network told Us Weekly at the time. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Despite being dropped from the show, Jenelle made her return to the franchise during a September 2022 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. The episode saw the mother of three join stars Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline for a party that celebrated the Florida native’s victory in court against Jenelle’s former costar Kailyn Lowry.

While talking to the other cast members, ​​Jenelle shared an update about the status of her relationship with David. “Life’s been good, well not really,” she admitted. “Me and David, we haven’t been getting along lately. I mean, it’s just on and off and it’s just the fact that — I don’t care if I share this with any of you either — it’s just the fact that he doesn’t — which everyone knows — he doesn’t have a job and I’m sitting here providing for everyone for years and it’s still the same way.”

However, the couple seems to have worked on their issues and Jenelle has posted several photos of them together via Instagram. In January ​2023, the former reality star shared photos from their trip to New Orleans.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Jenelle’s transformation over the years.