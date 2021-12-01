After experiencing parenthood at a young age, several Teen Mom stars have unveiled their impressive weight loss transformations.

Although many of the cast members have continued to experience drama after drama, they have used it as motivation to get into tip-top shape.

Fans couldn’t help but notice the weight loss transformations of Catelynn Lowell and the rest of the famous moms. From Jenelle Evans‘ bounce-back game (showing off her post-partum bod just two weeks after giving birth to her daughter Ensley) to Kailyn Lowry‘s transformation, these mamas have put in some work over the years.

Jenelle was vocal about her path to weight loss, previously telling her social media followers that her greatest strides were made through exercising. “Sweating and working out is paying off,” she tweeted in 2015. Since giving birth to Ensley, Jenelle admitted to drinking Flat Tummy Tea and using waist-trainers to achieve her ideal, fit body. “Don’t get me wrong, I loved being pregnant but it is so nice to be on the snap back!” she told her fans.

Other stars like Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer have also joined the roster, proudly showing off their changing physiques to fans. After the arrival of baby No. 4 in January, Chelsea shared a photo on Instagram Stories to reveal her newfound curves. “3 weeks postpartum. Trying to embrace and document the process,” she wrote. “Our bodies are pretty fricken amazing.”

“Also, everyone is different,” the former 16 & Pregnant star shared. “Do NOT compare your postpartum journey and body to someone else’s.”

More recently, Leah put her stretch marks on full display in bikini-clad photos and talked about the pressures she felt to be picture-perfect. “But why? Is it social media? Is it the century we’re in?” she pondered. “Is this society conforming to the ideology that we have to meet a certain criteria of perfection eternally? What is it? Why do we tell ourselves these things? It seems far too often that I see or hear of women speaking so [negatively] over their bodies/appearance.”

