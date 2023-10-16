Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, were spotted attending a gun show with their kids amid their ongoing Child Protective Services (CPS) investigation.

Jenelle, 31, and David, 35, were photographed with her son Kaiser, 9, at a gun show in Wilmington, North Carolina on Sunday, October 15, according to photos obtained by TMZ. Firearms, knives and other weapons were set out on tables, while those in attendance had the option to hold the weapons on display.

While Kaiser, whom Jenelle shares with ex Nathan Griffith, was featured in the photos from the outing, the couple’s daughter Ensley, 6, was also reportedly at the event.

David and Kaiser were reportedly looking at a number of items, including knives, holsters and rifle scopes. Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told the outlet that David seemingly purchased a bullet-proof vest for himself and a wooden battle ax for Kaiser.

Jenelle and David brought their young kids to the gun show after it was reported that they’re under investigation following the third disappearance of her eldest son, Jace Evans.

After Jace, 14, was reported missing for a third time on September 28, In Touch exclusively confirmed on October 2 that the teen had been found. He underwent a “mental health evaluation” at a hospital following the disappearance, where visible marks were found on his neck and arm.

In light of his third disappearance, authorities visited Jenelle’s mother Barbara Evans’ home. Barbara, 70, told the police that Jace claimed David had assaulted him before he ran away, according to an incident report obtained by The Ashley.

Following the police report, Jenelle took to Twitter to slam her mom for making the claims. “My mom says a lot of untrue things lately to everyone about me but wanted me to have custody?” the former Teen Mom 2 star wrote. “Imagine what you don’t hear from my side.”

David also denied his mother-in-law’s claims while issuing a statement via Instagram on October 3.

“It takes a sick person to spread lies on the internet about a child! Then the rest of you are sick for chiming in like you know something because you read their lies,” he captioned a family photo. “You people really need help! Our kids are in our custody and anything you read is not true!”

One day later, sources told TMZ that Jenelle and David were being investigated for child neglect. Police said they believe the alleged assault happened at someone else’s home, while a Ring camera on the property was taken by CPS and authorities amid the investigation.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

The CPS investigation comes just seven months after Jenelle was awarded sole custody of Jace in March. Barbara previously had custody of her eldest grandchild for a decade before he began living with Jenelle and David permanently.

Jace was reportedly seen with Barbara amid the drama, which led many fans to wonder if he’s back in her custody. However, Jenelle’s manager denied speculation that the mother of three lost custody in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

“No, he is not in her care. Jace is visiting grandma. CPS is not investigating,” Jenelle’s manager claimed on October 12. “CPS is not investigating. We are still in contact with CPS, but it is more of a collaborative effort to make sure Jace is 100%.”