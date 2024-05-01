What Did Rob Marciano Do? ABC Meteorologist Was Fired

Good Morning America’s Rob Marciano was fired from ABC in April 2024 after working there for over a decade. The news came as a shock to some fans and has led them to wonder what Marciano did to get fired.

What Did GMA’s Rob Marciano Do?

While ABC Network has yet to address Marciano’s firing, reports from multiple outlets state that the reason behind his exit was related to “anger management issues.” Page Six reported that Marciano was given a warning about his anger issues a year prior.

Marciano has not been on the set of Good Morning America’s New York set since 2023, but he had been working as a reporter in the field.

Why Was GMA’s Rob Marciano Temporarily Banned From the Show?

In March 2023, Page Six reported that Marciano was given a temporary ban from Good Morning America’s set after he allegedly made a colleague “feel uncomfortable.”

“He was found to have done something … that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven’t let him return,” a source told the outlet at the time.

While the details on the incident between Marciano and his colleague remain unclear, a separate source claimed to Page Six that the meteorologist had been dealing with anger management issues during his divorce from ex-wife, Eryn.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

“He made people feel uncomfortable. There was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events,” the second insider claimed.

The source added that the network had removed Marciano for a month after the incident, but Good Morning America executive producer Simone Swink refused to let him back in the studio even after several months had passed.

“She’s no-nonsense and is very serious. She’s focused on the work and wants to keep [her staff] focused and happy. She’s very protective of her team,” the second source said.

Rob Marciano’s Work History

Before Marciano worked as a senior meteorologist with ABC, he spent time reporting the weather at several local stations like WVIT in West Hartford, Connecticut, KATU in Portland, Oregon, and KPLC in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The father of two also served as a meteorologist, field correspondent and anchor at CNN.

Marciano later began working as the cohost of Entertainment Tonight’s 30-minute program and the 60-minute weekend editions in January 2013. A little over a year later, the weatherman made the move to ABC where he reported the weather for World News Tonight and Good Morning America.