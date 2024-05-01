Prince Harry and Prince William are reportedly not on speaking terms amid their years-long feud.

The Prince of Wales, 41, and the Duke of Sussex, 39, “haven’t had a real conversation in months,” a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 1. However, a second insider noted that although the brothers “haven’t spoken,” there is “potential” for a reunion when Harry returns to the U.K. for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games on May 8.

“[Harry] would be more than happy [to],” the source said, adding that he attempted to contact his family to invite them to the celebration.

Likewise, William is reportedly “open” to seeing his brother, the first insider said. However, Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer battle, which she announced on March 22, could play a role in the couple’s willingness to reconnect with Harry. The source said the Princess of Wales, 42, is “done with all the bad blood.”

“[William and Kate] want a relationship with Meghan [Markle] and Harry, and they don’t want the acrimony to carry over to the next generation,” the source said. William and Kate share kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6, while Harry and Meghan, 42, have Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

“They want to mend fences with them for the kids’ sake,” the first insider said of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“Obviously the duke and duchess want their kids to have a relationship with their cousins,” the second source added of Meghan and Harry.

Harry and William’s feud was rumored to have begun in 2018 as fans noticed tensions between the brothers and their wives. The rift only worsened when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working senior royals in 2020 and moved to the U.S. Harry opened up about the arguments he had with William over his decision to leave the royal family in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries.

“The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother, so that he’s now on the institution’s side,” he said. “Part of that I get, I understand, right, that’s his inheritance. So to some extent, it’s already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution.”

Harry then released his January 2023 memoir, Spare, in which he detailed private conversations, texts and phone calls with William and other royal family members. This caused his brother and Kate to lose trust in him — so much so that they did not tell Harry about Kate’s cancer before she announced it to the world, a source exclusively told In Touch in April.

“He simply can’t be trusted with news this sensitive,” the insider said.